Community Crash Reenactment Brings Families Together to Show the Real Impact of Risky Driving

Brian and Esther LaBovick at Together 4 Safety, representing their shared commitment through Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group. Register your family now for the free Safety 4 Life Community Crash Reenactment on Jan. 31, 2026, and protect those you love. Sign up to attend the free Safety 4 Life event at Palm Beach State College.

Safety 4 Life's Crash Simulation on Jan. 31 at Palm Beach State College Aims to Save Lives and Protect Young Drivers

If this reenactment helps even one young person make a safer choice, it’s worth it.” — Esther LaBovick

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety 4 Life , in partnership with LaBovick Law Group , Palm Beach State College, and Wycliffe Charities Foundation, will host the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus.This free community event invites teens, parents, and families to experience a live crash reenactment designed to show the real-life impact of distracted and impaired driving — not through lectures or warnings, but through a shared, real-world experience.“Our goal is simple: to save lives,” said Esther LaBovick , CEO of Safety 4 Life. “When teens see the reality of a crash for themselves — and experience it together with their families — it changes how they think behind the wheel. If this reenactment helps even one young person make a safer choice, it’s worth it.”The reenactment will feature a realistic simulation of a serious motor vehicle crash. Local EMS, Fire Rescue, and Law Enforcement professionals, along with trained student actors, will demonstrate an authentic emergency response, including injury assessment, vehicle extrication, and on-scene procedures. Attendees will witness firsthand how quickly everyday decisions can lead to life-changing consequences.The event is made possible through collaboration with a broad network of community and safety partners, including the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, The School District of Palm Beach County, Tenet Health, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the State Attorney’s Office, 15th Judicial Circuit, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Kauff’s Towing, and Dignity Memorial — all united by a shared commitment to protecting young people and preventing serious injuries.The Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment is recommended for middle school students and older, though all ages are welcome. Parents and guardians of younger children may preview a video from a previous reenactment to determine appropriateness.A former participant shared the lasting impact of the experience: “I saw this when I was 17, and it changed how I drive forever.”Following the live reenactment, families are invited to visit the Safety Fair, hosted on the Palm Beach State College campus, where community partners and safety professionals will share resources, prevention strategies, and insights designed to support safer choices on and off the road.Registration for this free event is available at: https://safety4life.org/public-reenactment ________________________________________About Safety 4 Life FoundationThe Safety 4 Life Foundation was created by Brian and Esther LaBovick with a clear mission: to prevent serious injuries and save lives by helping teens and families understand the real-world consequences of everyday decisions.The foundation delivers immersive programs that address dangerous behavior on and off the road, including crash reenactments, school assemblies, peer-driven initiatives, and community partnerships. Safety 4 Life also leads Together 4 Safety, a community-wide movement uniting schools, first responders, healthcare leaders, and local organizations around one shared goal: preventing crashes and saving lives.Find out more at safety4life.org.________________________________________About LaBovick Law GroupLaBovick Law Group is a personal injury law firm that has spent more than 35 years representing individuals and families whose lives were forever changed by serious accidents. Through that work, the firm has seen firsthand the devastating consequences of distracted and impaired driving — not just in courtrooms, but in the lives of real people.That experience is what drives LaBovick Law Group’s commitment to prevention and community education. By supporting initiatives like Safety 4 Life and Together 4 Safety, the firm works to help families understand risks before tragedy occurs, with the goal of reducing preventable injuries and protecting the communities it serves.

Safety 4 Life Community Crash Reenactment PSA

