State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (01-08-2026)

For immediate release: January 8, 2026 (26-004)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In December 2025 the Department of Health suspended Mariana Vargas’ (NA61523639) registered nursing assistant credential for at least five years. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Vargas financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective July 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Vargas from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Clark County

In December 2025 the Board of Naturopathy and Lam Luong Le (NT60809300) entered an agreed order suspending Le’s naturopathic physician credential for at least 10 years. In November 2022, the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine indefinitely suspended Le’s credential for engaging in sexual misconduct with a patient.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Iris Lynn O’Laughlin (NC60582944) entered an agreed order suspending O’Laughlin’s certified nursing assistant credential for at least 36 months. In March 2025, O’Laughlin engaged in sexual misconduct with a patient.

Thurston County

In September 2025 the Department of Health revoked Marilou Salomon Goenett’s (HM60640252) home care aide credential. Goenett was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in June 2025, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and being certified as a home care aide.

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Jonathan Mark Hoyer’s (CG61114074, SC61124149) agency affiliated counselor and independent clinical social worker associate credentials. Hoyer failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a 2025 agreed order by failing to participate in a required monitoring program.

In December 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Cheryl June Pagel’s (NC10082243) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In September 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Pagel financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Pagel from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Yakima County

In October 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended William Robert Lint’s (NA00162469) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Lint physically abused a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Lint from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

