Forward Edge-AI Announces Global Channel Ecosystem With More Than Two Dozen New Partners

2026 Designed as the year for PQC Implementation

Channel expansion strengthens delivery of post-quantum security for government, critical infrastructure, enterprise, and small to middle market customers

2026 is being billed as the year for action and implementation. We agree and these channels will enable us to achieve our mission.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity and trusted autonomy, today announced its global channel partner ecosystem, adding more than two dozen new partners across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. The channel expansion supports rising demand for drop-in post-quantum cryptography and cybersecurity solutions as government mandates and enterprise risk timelines accelerate.

Furthermore, The Quantum Insider has declared 2026 as the Year of Quantum Security, “a coordinated, year-long global effort focused on post-quantum cryptography, quantum resilience, and the responsible protection of quantum technologies and the intellectual property that underpins them…as quantum systems move toward operational use.”

Post-quantum security is a primary concern of myriad governments that understand the imminent threats, said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI. "Our mission is to deliver compelling mass market solutions at the forward, humanitarian, and competitive edge to enhance the safety and security of the free world." “NIST has estimated that more than 20 billion quantum resistant devices need to be deployed by 2027. Organizations are being asked to act now, but most do not have the luxury of multi-year transformation programs. Our partners are essential to delivering solutions that work immediately at scale.”

Forward Edge-AI’s new partners include a joint venture in Japan, value-added resellers, systems integrators, managed security service providers, and regional distributors serving defense, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial markets. Together, they extend Forward Edge-AI’s ability to deliver post-quantum protection at scale, particularly in environments where latency, operational continuity, and regulatory compliance are critical. Channel partners such as Accrete – its joint venture partner in Japan, Aspiration, Cubic, Flywheel, Lumen, Microsoft, Octans Space, Wisecube and others are servicing international government contracts, and customers in finance, healthcare, space, manufacturing, insurance and critical infrastructure.

Channel Expansion Addresses Immediate Post-Quantum Readiness Gaps

The channel program is centered on Isidore Quantum®, Forward Edge-AI’s plug-and-play hardware-based post-quantum encryption platform designed to secure data in transit without requiring software rewrites, PKI dependencies, or network re-architecture. The platform is a zero trust, protocol-agnostic and National Security Agency (NSA), Commercial National Security Algorithms Suite (CNSA) 2.0 compliant product designed to operate across legacy and modern environments, including operational technology and constrained networks. It has attracted many channel partners because it offers 60% less TCO than similar systems with attractive pricing models for the channel.

As governments and regulators transition from planning to execution of post-quantum cryptography, many organizations lack the internal expertise and operational capacity to deploy new cryptographic infrastructure within tight timelines. Channel partners play a critical role in bridging that gap, providing implementation, integration, and managed services aligned with customer environments.

Built for High-Assurance and Regulated Environments

Unlike software-only post-quantum approaches, Isidore Quantum is delivered as a deployable hybrid hardware/software platform designed for high-assurance use cases, including defense, critical infrastructure, and regulated enterprise environments. Isidore Quantum provides quantum-resistant protection for data in motion while maintaining operational transparency for existing applications and networks.

Isidore Quantum has been validated through a combination of government and industry-led testing, operational pilots, independent third-party evaluation, and formal certification milestones. This validation has been tested across defense, telecommunications, and enterprise pilots and is designed to meet stringent performance and reliability requirements, including low latency and silent operation. Its exportable design also enables deployment across international and coalition environments where traditional cryptographic solutions face regulatory or operational barriers.

For channel partners, Forward Edge-AI supports multiple go-to-market models, including resale, managed services, and integration into existing security offerings. The program includes technical onboarding, partner enablement, and direct engineering support to ensure operational readiness.

Positioning the Channel for the Quantum Transition

Forward Edge-AI expects continued growth in partner demand as post-quantum requirements increasingly influence cybersecurity procurement decisions across both public and private sectors. The company plans to onboard additional regional partners and enable them throughout 2026.

“The channel is where post-quantum security becomes real,” Adolphe said. “Our partners are the ones translating mandates and risk into deployed capability. This expansion reflects what we are seeing from customers who want solutions they can deploy now, not experimental technology.”

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum-resistant technologies for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The company’s flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, combines post-quantum encryption, AI-enabled resilience, and software-defined network control to deliver future-proof protection against emerging digital threats. Visit https://forwardedge.ai/ for more information.

