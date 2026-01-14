AIART Publishing™ Officially Launches www.aiartpublishing.com — Bridging AI Art Creators and Traditional Artists

AIART Publishing proudly announces the official launch of its website, www.aiartpublishing.com, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AI fine art

Our mission is to close the gap between AI-generated art and traditional fine-art craftsmanship, transforming digital creativity into collectible, exhibition-quality works.” — Tim Siahatgar

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIART Publishing proudly announces the official launch of its new website, www.aiartpublishing.com , marking a significant milestone in the evolution of fine art publishing and exhibition in the age of artificial intelligence.Developed over the past month with the strategic and creative support of ChatGPT-5, the AIART Publishing™ platform introduces a new professional ecosystem where AI art creators and traditional artists collaborate, rather than compete—resulting in museum- and gallery-ready Digitograph™ Limited Editions.“This launch represents more than a website—it represents a new artistic bridge,” said Tim Siahatgar, Founder of AIART Publishing™ and Digitograph™ Studio.“Our mission is to close the gap between AI-generated art and traditional fine-art craftsmanship, transforming digital creativity into collectible, exhibition-quality works.”Solving the Gap Between Digital and Physical Fine ArtAIART Publishing™ was created in response to a growing challenge in the art world: while AI creators produce groundbreaking visual compositions, most AI artworks are never technically prepared for archival printing, gallery lighting, or museum presentation. At the same time, many traditional artists possess exceptional artistic language but face limitations of time, production, or market access.Through the Digitograph™ Master Editing and Publishing Process, AIART Publishing™ offers:• Advanced pixel reconstruction and large-format rendering• Texture rebuilding and surface enhancement• Color and tonal optimization for gallery and museum environments• Archival pigment printing on premium substrates• Hand-embellishment options by professional traditional artists• Strictly controlled, authenticated limited editionsThe result is Hybrid Fine Art™—a new collectible category where artificial intelligence meets human craftsmanship.A Platform for Creators, Collectors, Galleries, and MuseumsAIART Publishing™ serves:• AI Art Creators seeking professional publishing, protection, and exhibition of their work• Traditional Artists looking to extend their creative reach through AI-assisted collaboration• Collectors and Art Lovers seeking authenticated, scarce, museum-quality AI fine art• Galleries and Museums planning future-focused exhibitions and curated AI fine art programsA Collaborative AchievementThe AIART Publishing™ team extends special thanks to ChatGPT-5 for its role as a creative and strategic development partner throughout the platform’s conception, content creation, and launch preparation.“This project demonstrates how AI can support—not replace—human vision, judgment, and artistic integrity,” added Siahatgar.Now LiveThe website is now live at www.aiartpublishing.com , with creator invitations, curated releases, and exhibition announcements to follow.________________________________________Media & Professional Inquiries:📧 info@aiartpublishing.comAIART Publishing™Publishing the Future of Fine ArtCompany OverviewAIART Publishing is a next-generation fine-art publishing and exhibition platform dedicated to transforming AI-generated artworks into museum- and gallery-ready limited editions. The platform introduces a new professional ecosystem where AI art creators and traditional artists collaborate, producing collectible works through a proprietary hybrid process.At the heart of the platform is Digitograph™—a new fine-art medium that bridges digital intelligence with human craftsmanship, restoring scarcity, physical presence, and long-term value to AI art.Tagline:Publishing the Future of Fine ArtMission StatementAIART Publishing™ exists to close the gap between AI art creation and traditional fine-art presentation.Our mission is to:• Elevate AI-generated imagery into authenticated, collectible fine art• Protect the originality and value of AI artworks through controlled limited editions• Create meaningful collaboration between AI creators and traditional fine artists• Serve collectors, galleries, and museums with exhibition-quality works designed for permanenceWe believe AI is not a replacement for artistic tradition—it is a powerful new creative partner.Founder BiographyTim SiahatgarFounder & Publisher — AIART Publishing™Art Consultant • Architectural Designer • Fine-Art Publisher • Gallery DirectorTim Siahatgar is an art consultant, fine-art publisher, and gallery professional with decades of experience in traditional and digital art production. His background spans gallery ownership, museum-grade printing, limited-edition publishing, and the development of innovative fine-art reproduction techniques.Long before the rise of AI-generated art, Siahatgar was involved in pioneering mixed-media and canvas-based reproduction processes that emphasized archival quality, human touch, and controlled editions—principles that now form the foundation of AIART Publishing™.With AIART Publishing™, he brings this legacy into the AI era—applying proven fine-art standards to one of the most transformative creative technologies of our time.“AI art deserves the same respect, structure, and permanence as any other fine-art movement. Digitograph™ is our answer to that future.”— Tim Siahatgar- artpublisher@aol.com

