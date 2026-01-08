Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles Announces $1 Million Emergency Funding Proposal to Stabilize County Health Services

MARYLAND, August 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 8, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles, chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee, is taking immediate action proposing a $1 million special appropriation to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 operating budget to immediately stabilize and safeguard essential services disrupted by federal funding cuts, leading to critical service pauses, closures of intake programs, and alarming increases in waitlists, jeopardizing the well-being of seniors, families, and vulnerable residents.

The proposal addresses an urgent crisis triggered by federal and state funding cuts that have already forced service interruptions, intake closures, and rapidly growing waitlists across the County. If approved, the County will immediately transfer $1 million to the Department of Health and Human Services to prevent further harm and keep critical services in place for seniors, communities of color and vulnerable residents.

Sayles will hold a press conference on Monday, Jan. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Silver Spring Civic Center Building at Veterans Plaza to discuss an urgent initiative. The resolution will be formally introduced when the Council reconvenes on Tuesday, Jan. 13. A public hearing will be scheduled for residents and stakeholders to voice their opinions.

“At a time when families are facing rising costs, seniors are denied access to essential nutrition programs, and communities of color continue to experience persistent health inequities, doing nothing is not an option,” said Councilmember Sayles. “This $1 million special appropriation is necessary to stop immediate harm, stabilize critical services and ensure our most vulnerable neighbors are not abandoned when they need us most.”

The resolution is co-led by Council President Natali Fani‑González, and Councilmembers Sidney Katz and Kristin Mink, underscoring broad Council leadership and commitment in addressing the County’s immediate and long-term health and human services’ needs.

“As we deal with the fallout from the Trump Administration’s cruel and counterproductive policies on our nation’s health, Montgomery County is stepping up with commonsense and science-based policies to protect our most vulnerable residents,” said Council President Fani-González. “I am proud to live in a County where we walk the walk, and this special appropriation will make a big difference in the lives of our seniors and vulnerable populations.”

“This year has been significantly challenging, particularly for our region and our County,” said Councilmember Katz. “Residents are grappling with access to essential safety net services, including food and healthcare. We must continue to prioritize allocation of resources to our County so that all individuals in our communities can receive the critical services they need.”

“In Montgomery County we look out for our neighbors, and that's what this effort is about,” said Councilmember Mink. “When the federal government falls short, we're going to step up and make sure residents have access to critical services like the Minority Health Programs, nutrition for seniors and home-based care.”

The funding breakdown is clear and decisive: $300,000 is allocated for Minority Health Initiatives, $400,000 for the Senior Nutrition Program, which has been critically impacted by the loss of approximately $3 million in one-time federal COVID-19 funding, and $300,000 for home care services to effectively address the waitlist of over 300 residents, underscoring our steadfast commitment to confronting urgent community needs head-on.

“These funds will allow DHHS to stabilize critical programs at a time of unprecedented demand and financial uncertainty,” said DHHS Director Dr. James C. Bridgers. “By reinvesting in prevention, nutrition and home-based supports, the County is making a strategic decision to protect residents’ health and independence while strengthening our overall care systems.”

