Wellness in the New Year: Building Healthy Habits for 2026 will be the Focus on En Sintonía con el Concejo, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América 

MARYLAND, August 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 8, 2026

The show will also highlight the Bring Your Own Bag law in Montgomery County

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Gaby Romo, psychotherapist; Luis Aguirre, program manager at the Latino Health Initiative (LHI); and Ana Arriaza, manager of partnerships and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The show will air on Friday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This first show of 2026 will focus on starting the new year prioritizing and protecting our mental and physical wellbeing. The show opens with an in-depth conversation with Gaby Romo, who will share practical strategies to help viewers set realistic and achievable New Year’s resolutions. She will also offer guidance on maintaining a positive outlook on life, managing everyday stress, building healthy habits, and creating balance in both personal and family life.

The program will then continue with a conversation with Dr. Aguirre, who will emphasize the importance of physical health. He will share valuable, practical information to help residents achieve their health and wellness goals for 2026, including strategies for prevention, early detection and long-term wellbeing. Dr. Aguirre will also highlight the importance of having regular medical checkups, maintaining healthy routines, and taking proactive steps to protect ourselves and our families during flu season. He will also discuss other seasonal health challenges.

The show will conclude by highlighting the Bring Your Own Bag Law in Montgomery County. Effective Jan. 1, the law introduces new requirements aimed at reducing plastic waste, encouraging sustainable shopping habits and promoting environmental stewardship throughout the County. The legislation was sponsored by Councilmember Kate Stewart and was unanimously approved by the Council.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

