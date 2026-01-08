Mash The Gas Launches Sixth Season of Top-Ranked NASCAR Coverage

Mash The Gas Podcast

Mash The Gas Accelerates Into Its Sixth Season of NASCAR Coverage

Entering our sixth season reflects the consistency, credibility, and trust we’ve built with NASCAR fans, partners, and the sport we cover week in and week out.” — Kevin Batstone, Co-Host, Mash The Gas

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mash The Gas, the premier podcast dedicated to NASCAR Cup Series coverage, announces the launch of its sixth season, premiering [February 2nd, 2026]. Entering its most established year yet, Mash The Gas continues to deliver trusted race analysis, insider insight, and engaging weekly discussion for NASCAR fans, industry professionals, and brand partners nationwide.Over the past five seasons, Mash The Gas has consistently ranked as a Top 5 “Must-Listen” NASCAR Podcast according to Feedspot , a distinction that reflects the show’s credibility, consistency, and growing influence within the motorsports media space.Mash The Gas is hosted by Jeff Davis, Kevin Batstone, and NASCARSky . Season 6 marks NASCARSky’s second full-time season with the program, further strengthening the chemistry and on-air dynamic that has resonated with listeners. Her NASCAR-focused editorial work and influential social media presence bring a modern, fan-forward perspective to weekly coverage.Kevin Batstone is a longtime podcaster and media professional, also serving as the host of the successful Discussion Combustion podcast and Happy Friday America, both known for consistent production and loyal audiences. Alongside Jeff Davis, Batstone’s experience anchors Mash The Gas as a polished and reliable NASCAR platform.Together, the hosts deliver a focused mix of race recaps, pre- and post-race analysis, hot-topic debates, and interviews with drivers, media members, and industry insiders, establishing Mash The Gas as a trusted voice throughout the NASCAR season.*Season 6 Highlights** Launch Date: Season 6 debuts [February 2nd, 2026], beginning with coverage of The Clash and building toward the Daytona 500* Weekly Coverage: In-depth race previews, post-race breakdowns, and featured guest interviews.* Growing Reach: Expanding listenership across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, and all podcast platformsSponsorship OpportunitiesAs a consistently Top 5-ranked NASCAR podcast, Mash The Gas offers brands a proven platform to connect with one of sports’ most loyal fanbases. Opportunities include:* Custom host-read ad placements* Branded race preview and recap segments* Social media amplification* Season-long partnership integrations*Media & Industry Collaboration*With a history of covering marquee races and welcoming respected industry voices, Mash The Gas continues to pursue collaboration with NASCAR Media, teams, and content partners to amplify the sport’s stories and engage fans.Entering its sixth season, Mash The Gas remains committed to delivering credible, entertaining, and insightful NASCAR coverage. Season 6 represents the show’s most refined and impactful year to date.

