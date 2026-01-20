New Jonathan Grave Thriller 'Scorched Earth' Raises the Stakes in John Gilstrap’s Bestselling Series

John Gilstrap

Book 17 in the blockbuster series arrives February 24, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times bestselling author John Gilstrap returns with a relentless new installment in his acclaimed Jonathan Grave series. Scorched Earth (A Jonathan Grave Thriller), the seventeenth novel in the high-octane series, arrives on February 24, 2026, delivering a story that is as provocative as it is pulse-pounding.

“This book is a powerhouse in the Jonathan Grave series,” says Gilstrap. “There’s a lot of action and high energy, but at its core, I wanted to show the gritty, human cost of war, and the unforgettable casualties it leaves behind. I want fans to walk away excited to see what happens next.”

Scorched Earth (A Jonathan Grave Thriller) is available in print, ebook, and audiobook formats beginning February 24, 2026. Preorders are available now wherever books are sold. Follow this link to learn more: https://bit.ly/49LH0iM

When a disgraced former U.S. president is forced from office, the consequences don’t play out in public; they ignite in the shadows. Forces once kept at bay begin moving again, driven by loyalty, ideology, and vengeance. Lines blur. Old debts come due. And people who never expect to be targets suddenly find themselves in danger.

“This is Jonathan Grave like you’ve never seen him before, definitely the wrong guy to mess with,” Gilstrap states. “The danger is calculated. It’s personal. And it escalates fast. With advanced weapons, fanatic devotion, and hidden betrayals colliding at full force, this is a must-read in the Jonathan Grave series.”

In Scorched Earth, readers get a high-octane thriller alongside an unflinching look at the realities of modern conflict. The novel does not shy away from the human cost, innocent lives lost, the suffering left in violence’s wake, and consequences that reach far beyond the battlefield.

“You don’t always see these truths in the headlines, but they’re part of modern conflict,” Gilstrap adds. “Scorched Earth reflects the reality that war isn’t abstract or distant; it’s brutal, personal, and permanent.”

Fast, visceral, and unflinching, Scorched Earth delivers everything fans expect from the Jonathan Grave series: cinematic action, moral tension, and a hero navigating a world where the right choice is rarely the easy one. In this fight, survival is only the beginning.

Readers are already eager for the next Jonathan Grave novel, with one longtime fan sharing:

“Jonathan and his team are the best. I often think how much I’d love to watch them in a movie or series, but John Gilstrap’s writing makes this one of the best series of all—thrills, chills, suspense, laughter, and smiles. I’ve read all his books and always want to pick up the next thriller the moment I finish one."

About the Author

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author of more than 30 novels, including the acclaimed Jonathan Grave thriller series and the award-winning Nathan’s Run. Before writing full-time, Gilstrap built a distinguished career as an explosives safety engineer, consultant, and firefighter. His books are translated into more than 20 languages, optioned for film, and praised for their cinematic action, emotional depth, and sharp storytelling. Gilstrap continues to write bestselling thrillers while speaking nationally on writing, safety, and the enduring power of story.

