HDWERKS Renews Long-Term Video Production Partnership with Coastal Pet Products

ALLIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HDWERKS, LLC, a leading video production company based in Northeast Ohio, is proud to announce the renewal of its service level agreement ( SLA ) with Coastal Pet Products, Inc. for another year. This marks the continuation of a highly successful partnership that began in 2018, with HDWERKS serving as Coastal Pet’s dedicated off-site video production department.Since 2018, HDWERKS has provided year-round video production support tailored to Coastal Pet’s needs across marketing, employee training, and internal communications. The company’s high-quality video content is deployed across multiple channels, including the Coastal Pet website, social media platforms, trade show displays, paid media, and e-commerce product pages. All while driving brand visibility, customer engagement, and sales.HDWERKS Founder and Executive Producer Frank Greiner added "Coastal Pet Products is a leader in quality and craftsmanship, delivering products people trust for the pets they love. We enjoy working closely with the marketing team to deliver innovative video content that demands attention."The impact of HDWERKS’ video production is clearly demonstrated in Coastal Pet’s official 2025 Instagram performance metrics:- Video reach is 19.3 times higher than static photo posts on average.- Video likes are 18.5 times higher than photo posts.- Videos accounted for approximately 91% of total reach and 92% of total likes across the year.Heather Hartman, Digital Content Specialist at Coastal Pet Products, has worked closely with HDWERKS founder Frank Greiner and his team for over five years. She stated: "HDWERKS has consistently brought fresh and innovative ideas to the table ... enhancing each project with unique and captivating visuals. The quality of their work speaks for itself – every project delivered has exceeded our expectations. What sets HDWERKS apart is their willingness to go above and beyond. They would be a tremendous asset to any video project needed.”-A Call to Action for Stark County Manufacturers -Manufacturing companies in Stark County and throughout Northeast Ohio are facing growing demands to produce high-quality video content in a digital-first world. From marketing and talent recruitment to employee training and internal communications, professional videos are key to staying competitive – yet many businesses struggle with limited in-house resources, expertise, or bandwidth to scale production effectively.HDWERKS empowers companies to scale their in-house video production capabilities through innovative training, tools, and support. By combining smartphone-based video skills training, expert guidance, custom stock footage, and on-demand professional production, we help your team create authentic, brand-aligned content more efficiently and cost-effectively.Our ongoing partnership with Coastal Pet Products – a respected local manufacturer – demonstrates how this approach delivers consistent, high-impact results that elevate visual storytelling and digital performance.Marketing directors and HR leaders in manufacturing are invited to discover how HDWERKS can build and expand your internal video capabilities for greater agility and impact. Contact HDWERKS today to explore scalable solutions that drive measurable results for your organization.- About HDWERKS, LLC -HDWERKS is a specialized video empowerment partner that helps B2B organizations – particularly in manufacturing – build and scale their in-house video production capabilities. Through expert training, smartphone-based tools, custom guidance, and on-demand professional support, HDWERKS enables teams to create authentic, high-quality marketing, training, and communications content efficiently and cost-effectively. Known for creativity, reliability, and exceptional client service, HDWERKS helps organizations tell their stories with greater impact and independence.- About Coastal Pet Products, Inc. -Since 1968, Coastal Pet Products – headquartered in Alliance, Ohio – has been designing and delivering quality products people trust for the pets they love. Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is at the heart of everything we do. Our products are designed to enhance the bond between pets and their humans. Whether it’s a durable, stylish leash or useful at-home grooming tool, all products are backed with our Quality Guarantee meaning pet owners can expect the same great product time after time. We are dedicated to supporting our retail partners with competitive drop ship minimums and helpful merchandising tools for effective retail performance, as well as other resources. With a legacy of over half a century and counting, Coastal remains at the forefront of the pet industry, continually striving to provide innovative, high-quality solutions that reflect our deep love and respect for pets.

Stark County Spotlight: Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

