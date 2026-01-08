Gracie L. Escher Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Gracie L. Escher

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE (NOTL), ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Gracie L. Escher, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Gracie L. Escher is an award-winning author celebrated for her upcoming book, Fearless, Bold, Free: Breaking the Chains of Abuse. With a profound commitment to enlightening and empowering others, Gracie has transformed her life experiences into a beacon of hope and resilience. As a single parent, swim coach, and community volunteer, she has a unique ability to ignite and illuminate the hidden dreams within others, encouraging them to rediscover and pursue their passions with renewed enthusiasm.

Gracie's passion for teaching and mentoring spans over 30 years, during which she has impacted countless lives through her work as an English teacher for newcomers, a swim instructor, and a devoted community leader. Her true love, teaching swimming, began in childhood when her own instructors recognized her gift for helping others. Now, she dreams of sharing her childlike eagerness online, empowering people worldwide to overcome fears and dive into the joy of water. Her participation in the Relentless project marks a significant milestone in her writing journey, as she continues to design stories that uplift and inspire.

In addition to her dedication to storytelling, Gracie is an active member of Toastmasters International and a participant in Tony Robbins' Mastermind community, where she is building a vibrant online space for real-life happiness and personal growth. Whether she’s teaching swimming or designing safe, inspiring spaces for sparking inner desires, Gracie is committed to harmony, helping people carve out time for self-care and make space for what they love. Her life's mission is to help others share their stories, stay true to themselves, and feel peace, gratitude, and happiness in every moment.

When she's not writing or volunteering, Gracie treasures time with her family in Canada, including her cherished boys, loving parents, and beloved pets. She believes in living with a mind-body-spirit balance, capturing captivating sunrises, always with a touch of chocolate nearby.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Gracie L. Escher as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Gracie L. Escher, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

