From Longevity to AI Powered Health Intelligence - 600and1 Launches New Research

Berenika Maciejewicz Longevity Medicine and Neuroscience

Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz, a triple-doctor and longevity medicine expert, leads company’s aim to advance lifespan and health-span extension.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 600and1 is a biotechnology incubator that integrates artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering to investigate and manipulate the cellular mechanisms underlying aging. With a strategic emphasis on mitochondrial biology and AI-driven data discovery, the company explores novel scientific pathways aimed at extending human lifespan and health-span through rigorous, research-oriented bioengineering innovation.

At the center of 600and1’s research agenda is the study of mitochondria—specialized organelles within human cells responsible for energy production. The company’s scientific findings identify mitochondria as a central regulator of cellular vitality and decline, playing a critical role in energy balance, cellular function, and the aging process. Leveraging AI-based modeling and computational biology, 600and1 analyzes large-scale biological datasets to uncover molecular patterns and actionable biological molecules and targets that may enhance longevity and cellular resilience.

Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz, a triple doctor, serves as Chief Scientific Advisor to the venture after being recognized for her research contributions to the neuroscience of consciousness, including work published in the Journal of Applied Cognitive Neuroscience, such as "Neuroscience of Consciousness: Cognition, Physics and Philosophy of Decoding the Human Brain". Her extensive multidisciplinary background distinguishes her as a leading contributor in the modern bio-science. She holds two doctoral degrees, one in Biomedical Engineering from the Einstein Medical Institute and another one in Neuroscience from London Metropolitan University, in addition to a medical degree, placing her among a rare group of triple-doctorate professionals. Her academic training also gained her a Certificate of Achievement in Genetics and Genomics from Stanford Medical University, advanced oncology–immunology studies at HarvardX Medical School, and completion of the Advances in Stem Cell Biology training at the prestigious Institute Pasteur in Paris.

While global life expectancy continues to rise, a significant portion of extended years is often accompanied by declining health and function. Addressing this imbalance of old age requires direct intervention at the biological roots of aging itself. Advancing scientific approaches that enable individuals to remain physically robust, cognitively sharp, and healthier for longer represents a critical objective for the future of longevity research.

600and1’s interdisciplinary framework approaches aging not as an unavoidable deterioration, but as a complex biological mechanism that can be studied, quantified, and potentially optimized and altered. This perspective enables the company to examine human biology through a systems-engineering lens—analyzing inputs, outputs, and governing processes to improve overall performance. Within this framework, 600and1 supports, funds and collaborates with longevity researchers worldwide working across gene therapy, pharmacological innovation, and bio-molecular engineering to advance health-span extension.

Beyond its role as a research funding organization and a bio-tech incubator and a research lab, 600and1 reflects a broader shift within biotechnology toward the convergence of artificial intelligence, data science, bioengineering, and longevity research. The company recognizes that progress in this domain holds implications not only for individual well-being but also for addressing the societal and economic challenges posed by aging populations. As healthcare systems face increasing pressure from age-related disease, extending the years of healthy living has the potential to improve productivity, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance overall quality of life. Through cross-disciplinary collaboration, the fund seeks to unlock scientific insights that were previously inaccessible and translate cutting-edge research into practical innovation.

600and1 emphasizes that its research and collaborative efforts remain firmly grounded in scientific rigor and are currently focused on discovery-stage exponential investigation. Its long-term vision includes building strategic partnerships with research institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations to double-validate understanding of cellular aging and the technologies aiming to slow down aging. By uniting neuroscience, bioengineering, and artificial intelligence, 600and1 positions itself at the leading edge of a scientific frontier with the potential to redefine the future of human longevity. The company’s mission is both ambitious and precise: to challenge the biological limits of aging through data-driven discovery and innovative bio-design.

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