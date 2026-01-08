1st Circuit denies stay, upholds district court’s halt of 340B rebate program

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Jan. 7 denied the government’s motion for a stay in a lawsuit filed by the AHA, the Maine Hospital Association and four safety-net health systems challenging the Department of Health and Human Services’ 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program. This means that the program remains on hold.

The 1st Circuit wrote: “In a careful and thorough decision, the district court granted the preliminary injunction. It determined that the federal government had failed to consider the hospitals’ reliance interests and other important aspects of the problem in enacting the new program and that the hospitals would face irreparable harm, including potential closure, without an injunction during the course of the litigation. … We conclude that the federal government has failed to carry its burden of ‘ma[king] a strong showing that [it is] likely to succeed on the merits’ in this appeal and thus deny its stay request.”

In a statement shared with the media, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said, “The First Circuit recognized that the district court’s decision halting the 340B Rebate Program was ‘careful and thorough’ — and correct. The AHA remains pleased that these courts have put on hold this harmful program that would have a devastating effect on America’s most vulnerable patients and communities, and the hospitals that serve them.”