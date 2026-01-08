Bola Aremu Joins SuccessBooks® as Co-Author of 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Bola Aremu

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® today announced a new publishing collaboration with Bola Aremu, who will join world-renowned speaker and bestselling author Lisa Nichols as a co-author of the forthcoming book "Relentless," alongside a carefully selected group of global leaders and entrepreneurs.

At a moment when success is often reduced to viral routines, performative productivity, and the promise of overnight transformation, "Relentless" arrives as a deliberate and timely counterweight.

This is not a book about ice baths, 4 a.m. wakeups, or aesthetic discipline. It is a book about the realities of progress, the long middle where effort outpaces recognition, where motivation fades, and where the work continues anyway.

"Relentless" examines what it actually takes to sustain momentum over time. Through lived experience rather than platitudes, the book explores resilience as it truly exists: built through repetition, pressure-tested through uncertainty, and shaped by decisions made when quitting would be easier than continuing. It challenges the idea that success is sudden or linear, replacing it with a more honest truth—meaningful progress is often quiet, uncomfortable, and deeply unglamorous before it becomes visible.

Bola Aremu’s contribution reflects a career spent operating inside those realities.

She is the founder and CEO of Powerhouse Consulting, where she works with senior leaders to drive sustainable, multi-million-dollar growth through strategic clarity, disciplined execution, and organizational alignment. Her work focuses on helping leadership teams make better decisions under pressure particularly in complex, regulated, and high-stakes environments where outcomes matter and shortcuts fail.

With more than two decades of experience leading revenue and growth transformation, Bola brings a rare combination of commercial rigor and steady leadership. Her career spans aviation, energy, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and business services — sectors where performance is measured over years, not quarters, and credibility is earned rather than declared.

In her corporate career, Bola held senior strategic leadership roles at The Boeing Company, where she managed multimillion-dollar product portfolios, led global go-to-market strategies, oversaw complex supplier partnerships with ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, and led international teams delivering tailored solutions across commercial, government, and business aviation markets.

Prior to Boeing, she held leadership positions at Pacific Gas & Electric, Port of Oakland, BlackRock, and United Airlines, building deep experience across organizations where accountability, precision, and trust are non-negotiable.

She holds a Master’s degree in Integrated Marketing from Northwestern University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, and advanced certifications in Corporate Finance and Social Media Marketing Strategy from UC Berkeley and Cornell University, alongside international coursework in strategic management and marketing.

In "Relentless," Bola brings the perspective of someone who has navigated complexity without theatrics offering readers a grounded, unsentimental view of what it takes to keep going when progress is slow, pressure is high, and certainty is unavailable.

SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Bola Aremu as a co-author of "Relentless." Scheduled for release in Spring 2026, the book brings together voices such as Lisa Nichols and Bola Aremu to offer a more honest narrative of achievement, one rooted in consistency over spectacle, discipline over dopamine, and long-term commitment over shortcuts.

For readers fatigued by performative success and ready for the truth about sustained progress, "Relentless" is not a motivation manual. It is a reality check and a reminder that the people who last are rarely the loudest, but they are always the most committed.

