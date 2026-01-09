RENEWED SPOTLIGHT ON A TIMELESS RESOURCE FOR FAITH AND GROWTH

Back in the Spotlight: Pat Mann’s Inspiring Devotional Returns

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Life-Challenging Devotionals: Emphasizes Evangelism and Christian GrowthOriginally released in October 2020, 100 Life-Challenging Devotionals by Pat Mann is once again capturing hearts and minds as Christian Faith Publishing renews its spotlight on this powerful collection. Designed to reignite awareness and reach new readers, this 374-page devotional remains a vital resource for believers seeking spiritual depth, encouragement, and tools for evangelism.Each devotional is concise, heartfelt, and adaptable—perfect for personal quiet time, group Bible studies, youth gatherings, nursing homes, or even campfire reflections. Whether you're leading a committee meeting or sharing a message with children, these devotionals meet the moment with grace and relevance.| “These are written that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.”— John 20:31 (KJV)What sets this collection apart is its flexibility. Rather than following a rigid sequence, readers are encouraged to explore topics as needed—making it an ideal gift for graduations, birthdays, holidays, or pastoral appreciation.About the AuthorPat Mann is a devoted Christian writer with a heart for evangelism and spiritual growth. Her writing is rooted in Scripture and shaped by a desire to uplift, challenge, and guide readers toward a deeper relationship with Christ.Availability100 Life-Challenging Devotionals: Emphasizes Evangelism and Christian Growth is available now in Kindle and paperback formats through major retailers.Rediscover it. Share it. Let it speak again.

