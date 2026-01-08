Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn Announce Romantic Valentine’s Day Offerings

Exterior of Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island Evening at Weekapaug Inn Ocean House Exterior at Dusk Weekapaug Inn

Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn present seaside events with curated, remarkable culinary dining experiences.

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House , a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., and Weekapaug Inn , a Forbes Five-Star, Relais & Chateaux respite, is a timeless, New England-style Inn set in peaceful Weekapaug, R.I. - proudly announce celebrations this Valetine’s season on the Atlantic coast.This Valentine’s season, couples are invited to experience seaside elegance and curated romance at two of Rhode Island’s most distinguished locations with highlights including:• Multi-Course Tasting Menus – Locally inspired fine-dining experiences at both Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn.• Wine Pairings & Signature Desserts – Sommelier-selected wines and pastry creations that elevate every course.• Romantic Overnight Offerings – Luxurious accommodations featuring champagne, confections, and breakfast for two.Ocean HouseFrom Friday through Sunday, Feb. 13-15 at 5:30 pm, guests of COAST will indulge in an unforgettable evening with a four-course prix fixe dinner, thoughtfully crafted to delight the senses and celebrate the season of love. Each course is a masterful presentation of flavor, perfectly complemented by an optional wine pairing selected to enhance every bite.The COAST culinary team will present a progression of elegant dishes that highlight New England ingredients through a romantic lens. A soft melody from a live harpist playing will fill the room while dishes from locally sourced seafood and delicate house-made pastas to the resort’s renowned pastry creations are presented. A highlight of the evening includes a ruby-chocolate heart dessert crafted by Ocean House’s award-winning pastry team, designed as a playful ode to the holiday of love. Details and reservations are available online. The evening is cocktail attire and is $225 per person, with an optional wine pairing at $125.Ocean House offers beloved charm in an elegant, bluff-top setting. Revered as one of only 14 Forbes 15-Star locations (Five-Stars in each segment of hotel, spa and restaurant) that are in the world, the iconic seaside retreat features 49 guestrooms, 20 bespoke suites and a collection of private cottage residences.Weekapaug InnBoth Friday and Saturday night at 5:30 pm, guests of The Restaurant at will be provided a special menu in honor of Valentine’s Day. A decadent four-course menu offers divine tastes such as oysters, scallops, and duck a l’orange. Each course is perfectly complemented by an optional wine pairing selected to enhance every bite. Details and reservations are available online. The evening is $145 per person with an optional exquisite wine pairing at $105.Weekapaug Inn is on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond, one of the area’s signature salt lagoons, with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond.Valentine’s Day weekend overnight offerings are available and can be reviewed by visiting Ocean House Offerings and Weekapaug Inn Offerings.For reservations and information, visit oceanhouseri.com or weekapauginn.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook. Follow Weekapaug Inn happenings at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram and Facebook.

