Keisha Burton Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Keisha Burton, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Keisha Burton is a dynamic entrepreneur, real estate broker, life insurance broker, speaker, author, and the visionary CEO of 7Nine Consulting LLC. Known for her unstoppable determination and heart-centered leadership, she embodies what it means to be Relentless, turning every obstacle into an opportunity and every challenge into a stepping stone toward generational transformation.

Born and raised in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Keisha became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and later her MBA from Webster University. Her journey from young mother navigating college life to multi-licensed financial and real estate professional reflects her belief that your starting point does not define your finish line.

Keisha’s early career began in auditing and accounting before she transitioned into sales, ultimately discovering her passion for real estate and financial empowerment. Today, she serves as a licensed Real Estate Broker and Life Insurance Broker, using her expertise to help families build wealth through property ownership, strategic life insurance planning, and financial education. She is known for simplifying complex concepts and giving her clients the tools and confidence to build lasting legacy.

A devoted mother and proud GiGi, Keisha centers her life around faith, family, service, and impact. She mentors young women, teaches community financial-literacy seminars, partners with local organizations, and inspires others through her transparency, resilience, and lived wisdom.

As a co-author in a national book project with world-renowned motivational icon Les Brown, Keisha shares elements of her personal journey—Breaking The Cycle: From Bills to Blessings —offering readers practical wisdom, heartfelt encouragement, and the unshakable reminder that being Relentless is not just a personality trait, but a decision to rise no matter what tries to break you.

Keisha continues to expand her legacy by helping others build theirs. Her mission is clear: educate, elevate, and equip individuals to create the life they deserve—one courageous decision, one strategy, and one breakthrough at a time.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Keisha Burton as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Keisha Burton , and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

