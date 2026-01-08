Jason Neufeld, Esq., is President-Elect of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA)

Founder of Elder Needs Law, Jason Neufeld, elected to a statewide elder law leadership role, advancing education, advocacy, and ethical standards across Florida

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Needs Law, PLLC proudly announces that its Founder and Managing Partner, Jason Neufeld, has been elected President-Elect of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA), a leading statewide professional organization dedicated to advancing the practice of elder law in Florida.

AFELA is comprised of experienced elder law attorneys throughout the state who are committed to education, collaboration, legislative advocacy, and the protection of Florida’s seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families. As President-Elect, Neufeld will help guide the organization’s strategic initiatives, support member education, and advance AFELA’s mission to promote excellence and ethical standards in elder law practice.

“I am deeply honored to be elected President-Elect of AFELA by my colleagues,” said Neufeld. “Florida’s aging population continues to grow, and with that growth comes increasingly complex legal challenges. AFELA plays a vital role in equipping attorneys with the knowledge and resources needed to effectively serve seniors and vulnerable individuals across our state.”

Neufeld, a Florida Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney, has long been recognized as a leader within Florida’s elder law community. He has served on AFELA’s board of directors and executive leadership, co-chairs the Broward County Bar Association Elder Law Section, and regularly educates attorneys, professionals, and community organizations on elder law and long-term care planning topics.

As the Founder and Managing Partner of Elder Needs Law, PLLC, Neufeld leads a statewide practice dedicated to elder law matters, including Medicaid planning, estate planning, asset protection, and probate administration. The firm maintains offices in Aventura, Plantation, Boca Raton, and Spring Hill, serving clients remotely throughout the State of Florida.

“Stepping into this leadership role allows me to continue advocating not only for clients, but for the profession as a whole,” Neufeld added. “Strong collaboration among elder law attorneys is essential to ensuring Florida’s seniors and disabled individuals receive informed, compassionate, and ethical legal guidance.”

Elder Needs Law, PLLC, is a Florida-based law firm that focuses exclusively on serving seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families. The firm provides comprehensive elder law services, including Medicaid planning, estate planning, asset protection, and probate guidance.

