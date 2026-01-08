Bridgeport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth

MICHAEL MIHALKO, 42, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford to 18 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.