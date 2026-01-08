Jury Finds Jenks Man Guilty of Assault After Breaking Girlfriend's Leg in Three Places

Today, a federal jury convicted a Jenks man of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country after breaking his girlfriend's shin and ankle during an argument.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.