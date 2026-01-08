Former Crenshaw County Jail Administrator Sentenced for Civil Rights Violations for Assaulting Handcuffed Man

Christian Alexander Porter, 33, a former Crenshaw County, Alabama, jail administrator, was sentenced today for using unlawful force on a handcuffed and compliant detainee on Oct. 12, 2021. Porter was sentenced to 30 months in prison with two years of supervised release.

Porter pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for an assault on S.W., a 35-year-old man. On Oct. 12, 2021, Porter removed S.W. from his cell, threw him on the ground, rear-handcuffed him, and brought him to a changing room that did not have surveillance cameras. Once there, Porter hit and punched S.W. multiple times in the head and shoulders.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin P. Davidson for the Middle District of Alabama made the announcement.

The FBI’s Montgomery Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama and Trial Attorney Lia Wright Tesconi of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.