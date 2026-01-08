Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Hundreds of Kilograms on Behalf of Foreign Terrorist Organization

A drug trafficker was sentenced this week to more than 11 years in federal prison for distributing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other narcotics on behalf of Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, a foreign terrorist and drug trafficking organization operating in Mexico and the United States.

