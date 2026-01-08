Submit Release
Blytheville Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Lyonel Smith will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of an unregistered firearm. 

