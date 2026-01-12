MCS of Tampa Secures Award Position on MDA SHIELD Multiple-Award IDIQ Contract

Award Positions Mission Critical Solutions on Golden Dome Homeland Defense Initiative to Deliver Innovative, Rapid, Next-Generation Missile Defense Capabilities

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa, FL – January 12, 2026 – Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) of Tampa is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.MDA SHIELD is a vital vehicle for speeding the development and fielding of innovative solutions that strengthen a resilient, layered homeland defense architecture. As a member of the MDA SHIELD contractor pool, Mission Critical Solutions is prepared to deliver advanced capabilities across a wide range of mission requirements."We're honored to have been awarded SHIELD and look forward to supporting the MDA in its mission to develop a comprehensive defense system protecting the U.S. homeland," said Dr. Gilbert Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer. “As we currently do for the US Air Force, US Space Force and US Army, our team stands ready to deliver the innovation, agility, and mission-ready dedication required to partner with the MDA to continue supporting the warfighter and strengthen our nation’s layered defense.”This award positions Mission Critical Solutions alongside other respected industry partners working to realize the vision of a resilient, multi-domain defense posture for the nation. We look forward to supporting future task orders and helping deliver layered protection to the homeland and allied forces.About Mission Critical SolutionsMission Critical Solutions (MCS) is a premier systems integrator delivering innovative, mission-ready information technology, unified communications, audio visual, electrical distribution, and security & life safety solutions to the Department of War, federal agencies, and commercial customers worldwide for over 30 years. In the telecommunications, secure infrastructure, and unified communications marketplace, MCS delivers cloud voice, IT, AI, and data services through strategic partnerships with Genesys, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Unify (Siemens) (OTCMKTS: SIEGY), Avaya/Nortel, Broadsoft, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Corning (NYSE: GLW), CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), TMetrics, and others. MCS operates a 24/7 network operations center ensuring seamless deployment of these mission-critical solutions for our customers and partners worldwide. www.missioncriticalsolutions.net

