Cristina Gomez Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Cristina Gomez

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Cristina Gomez, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Cristina Gomez has served in the U.S. Army for over 15 years, excelling in the fields of planning and operations, strategy and policy, stakeholder engagement, and leadership. Known for her professional acumen and tenacious work ethic, Cristina has led multidisciplinary teams in providing commanders, partners, and decision-makers with creative solutions for a wide range of challenges.

Cristina is an Army Strategist, a Lieutenant Colonel on active duty, currently stationed at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida. Since commissioning from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, she has served in various organizations including tactical units in Afghanistan and Kuwait, operational commands in Germany and Turkey, and strategic headquarters at the Pentagon. A recipient of the Harvard Kennedy School Lucius N. Littauer Fellows Award, Cristina has consistently demonstrated excellence, community-building, and effective leadership with each new professional endeavor. Cristina is also the Founder of Consulting Remarcable, a firm dedicated to helping its clients define and achieve their goals –define and achieve their “remarcable.”

Whether it’s a platoon or a company, a staff or a board, a class or a team, Cristina has a passion for leading diverse groups to solve complex problems. Cristina is trusted by her peers and supervisors alike to not only get the job done, but to get it done remarkably well.

Outside of work, Cristina enjoys cooking, dancing, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family – especially her 120-pound Alaskan Malamute, “Optimus Prime.”

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Cristina Gomez as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Cristina Gomez, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.