Knight Commercial Services announces Joel Wiegert as new Chief Executive Officer

Knight Commercial, a leading provider of commercial restoration services, announced Joel Wiegert as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knight Commercial, a leading provider of commercial restoration services, announced the appointment of Joel Wiegert as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Mr. Wiegert will also join the company’s Board of Directors.- Proven Leader with Deep Operational Experience -Mr. Wiegert brings extensive leadership experience in industrial and commercial businesses, with a track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Artera Services. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles as the CEO of Dayco LLC and the President of BorgWarner Morse Systems.“Joel is a highly respected leader with a strong record of building high-performing teams and delivering results in complex, service-driven businesses,” said Adam McKelvey, Co-Founder of Knight Commercial. “His deep operational expertise, customer focus, and values-driven leadership style make him the ideal person to lead Knight Commercial through its next phase of growth.”- A Focus on Customers, People, and Long-Term Growth -As CEO, Mr. Wiegert will be responsible for advancing Knight Commercial’s strategic priorities, including strengthening its core service offerings, enhancing the customer experience, and investing in its people and capabilities to support long-term, sustainable growth.“I am honored to join Knight Commercial and excited to work alongside this talented team,” said Joel Wiegert. “Knight Commercial has a strong reputation for service, safety, and reliability, and tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to partnering with our employees, customers, and stakeholders to build on our foundation and accelerate our next chapter of growth.”Mr. Wiegert succeeds Adam McKelvey and Peter Tredennick, co-founders who founded and built Knight over the past 22 years. Adam and Peter will continue to support the company as board members."We appreciate Adam and Peter’s vision and leadership in shaping Knight into the outstanding company it is today,” said Mike Lank, Co-Head of North American Buyout at OMERS Private Equity. “OMERS remains committed to supporting Knight’s success. With the co-founders' continued guidance at the Board level and Joel's proven expertise, we are confident Knight will drive sustained growth and create long-term value.”- About Knight Commercial -Knight Commercial is a leading commercial restoration services provider. With a commitment to safety, reliability, and customer service, Knight Commercial partners with its clients to support their operations and long-term success.For more information, please visit KnightCommercial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.