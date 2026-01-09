New Jersey Federal Litigation Continues After Decision Sustaining Claims of Alleged Notary Overcharging at UPS Stores

Bronson Legal LLC Continues to Investigate Alleged Widespread Notary Overcharge Practices after Key Victory in McLaren v. The UPS Store, Inc, No. 1:21-cv-14424

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronson Legal continues its active investigation of alleged widespread, prolonged and systemic notary overcharging at numerous The UPS Store, Inc. (“TUPSS”) locations in New Jersey, following a significant victory late last year in McLaren, a putative class action on behalf of New Jersey consumers who have been overcharged, discussed below.Bronson Legal continues to investigate the case in connection with issues related to class certification and further litigation on the merits. If you believe you have been overcharged for notary services at a New Jersey TUPSS location or have information about the occurrence of such notary overcharges, and wish to discuss it or have questions, you can contact Bronson Legal LLC using the information below.In November 2025 the U.S. District Court in New Jersey denied key parts of a motion to dismiss in McLaren, alleging, among other things, widespread illegal overcharging for notary services at TUPSS’ New Jersey locations that violates the State Consumer Fraud Act. This was TUPSS’ third failed attempt to dismiss the litigation. The opinion (available online here ) recognized Plaintiffs had plausibly alleged TUPSS’ “right to control the day-to-day operations of its franchisees on notary transactions and pricing” and “alleged more direct involvement by TUPSS with its franchisees than the typical franchisor-franchisee relationship,” underpinning the ruling that TUPSS can face liability for overcharges by its franchisees. The Court emphasized that notaries are “different from ordinary retailers” because they “hold[] a public office [and] exercise a power receive[d] from government” rather than a private employer, and price limits “provide a decidedly public benefit ....” If a class is certified New Jersey consumers impacted could number in the hundreds of thousands over the past decade or so. "New Jersey caps notary fees at $2.50 for non-real estate related transactions, yet TUPSS’ consumers have been charged up to $10 to $15 or more,” said lead counsel Kent Bronson of Bronson Legal LLC.Or Contact:Bronson Legal LLCKent A. Bronson, Esq.1216 Broadway, 2nd Fl.New York, New York 10001Email: kbronson@bronsonlegalllc.comTel: 609-276-0406Bronson Legal LLC has extensive experience in consumer rights and class litigation in state and federal courts across the country for over two decades. Principal Kent A. Bronson has vigorously represented injured consumers, investors, and small businesses in complex class, derivative and individual actions, and has overseen and been involved in cases resulting in recovery of hundreds of million dollars and other key relief for aggrieved plaintiffs.Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.