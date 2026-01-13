Howard Steinberg Releases Debut Memoir on ‘Journey from Busy Brain to Loving Heart’

"Confessions of a Problem Seeker" by Howard Steinberg (Manuscripts Press, January 13, 2026) Howard Steinberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, January 13, Manuscripts Press will publish “ Confessions of a Problem Seeker : My Lifetime Journey from Busy Brain to Loving Heart,” a raw and unflinchingly honest memoir by Howard Steinberg that traces his midlife reckoning and search for a life shaped by inner truth rather than survival instinct."Confessions of a Problem Seeker” follows Steinberg as he looks back on a childhood marked by trauma and chronic illness, and forward through an adulthood that outwardly appeared successful. Marriage, fatherhood, and entrepreneurial achievement offered structure and purpose, yet beneath these markers of success lay a persistent sense of disconnection. Writing with candor, humor, and compassion, Steinberg confronts the realization, relatable to many, that his life up until that point had been driven by hypervigilance and a need for control rather than joy or authenticity.Divorce, professional loss, and a profound inner emptiness compel Steinberg to ask questions he had long avoided: Who am I beneath my roles and responsibilities? What happens when the strategies that once ensured survival no longer sustain the soul? His search for peace leads him into both traditional and holistic therapeutic practices, including psychedelic experiences that catalyze a spiritual awakening.Central to the memoir is an unvarnished account of living more than fifty years with Type 1 diabetes. During his career, Steinberg empowered millions to take a proactive role in their diabetes self-management. He is the founder of dLife, a groundbreaking national TV series that aired on CNBC from 2005 to 2013, and he has served as an expert source on the TODAY Show and MSNBC as well as interviewed figures like Nancy Pelosi and Nick Jonas. Steinberg writes candidly about how his experiences with the disease instilled a constant awareness of potential catastrophe that bled into other areas of his life.Steinberg also contends with the weight of generational trauma as the child of Holocaust survivors, reflecting on how the unspoken pain of his parents’ past shaped his own sense of identity and fostered an unconscious drive to endure rather than to feel whole. He further reflects on his undiagnosed attention deficit disorder and its influence on his entrepreneurial path; long before receiving a diagnosis, he gravitated toward the chaos and intensity of running businesses, environments that paradoxically calmed his restless mind and offered structure and control."Confessions of a Problem Seeker” offers a warm invitation to explore what life has to offer each of us, and Steinberg’s story speaks especially to readers in midlife who are feeling drawn to ask deeper questions about identity and purpose. Early praise for the book underscores its emotional depth and resonance across disciplines. Dr. Richard C. Schwartz, founder of Internal Family Systems, calls it “an honest, moving and beautiful example” of transformation after trauma, and Dr. Aaron J. Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), calls it “a gift to the type 1 diabetes community and a reminder that no one walks this journey alone.”"Confessions of a Problem Seeker" will be available January 13, wherever books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORHoward Steinberg is a New York City-based entrepreneur, writer, mentor, and advocate. The son of Holocaust survivors, Steinberg was the solo founder of three companies before dedicating himself to exploring personal and spiritual growth. He has been a passionate voice for improved diabetes care and supply access. He finds joy in walking his dog Tico through Greenwich Village, kayaking off the Connecticut shoreline and cherishes time with his three daughters and two beautiful granddaughters. Steinberg is a graduate of both the undergraduate and graduate business schools at New York University.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "Confessions of a Problem Seeker," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

