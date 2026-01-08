Governor Kotek Announces Prosperity Council Members

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek identified the members of her newly established Prosperity Council pursuant to her Prosperity Roadmap announcement last month. The Council’s membership represents different regions of the state, critical industry sectors, and labor. The Governor charged the Council with advising her on near and long-term strategies to accelerate Oregon’s economy, create good paying jobs, and recruit and grow Oregon businesses.

“I am counting on the expertise and talent gathered on this Council to help build the next decade of economic growth in Oregon,” Governor Kotek said. “With actionable steps and a shared vision, we can and will create an economy that works for everyone.”

The Council members are:

Renée James, founder, Ampere Computing – Co-Chair

Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland – Co-Chair

David Booth, Tillamook Creamery

Robert Camarillo, Oregon Building Trades

Lois Cho, Cho Wines

Andrew Colas, Colas Construction

Alice Dale, Labor Consultant - SEIU

Dave Drinkward, Hoffman Construction

Diane Fraiman, Voyager Capital

Brian Hall, NIC Industries

Stephen Lafoon, Penderia Technology

Richelle Luther, Columbia Sportswear

Toby Luther, Lone Rock Resources

Laura Naumes, Naumes, Inc.

Brad DePuytl, Fort George Brewing

Jordan Schnitzer, Portland philanthropist

The Council will hold its first meeting this month and deliver a report with recommendations by June 30, 2026. The Council will determine a public engagement strategy to solicit feedback from Oregonians as they conduct their work.

“Oregon is at a critical juncture, and Governor Kotek has asked the Prosperity Council to take a hard look at what’s driving economic growth and what's holding it back,” Robinhold, Port of Portland said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves alongside Renée and the Council to turn those insights into action for our state’s future.”

“The future of Oregon is at stake. As co-chair of the Prosperity Council, I look forward to holding stakeholder discussions about what can be done immediately across our state,” James, Founder Ampere Computing said. “I am excited to work with Curtis and the rest of the Council to make recommendations to our Governor for actions we can take to improve Oregon's economic situation with a focus on statewide job creation.”

The Governor announced her Prosperity Roadmap on December 2, 2025, which detailed an actionable plan to accelerate Oregon’s economy, create good paying jobs, and recruit and grow Oregon’s businesses. Included in the roadmap, the Governor is prioritizing one of her 2026 session bills to remove barriers to growth and incentivize investment. This bill will establish a new FastTrack Program tasked with supporting large projects that have the potential to create jobs and grow Oregon’s GDP. In addition, the Governor will be announcing her new Chief Prosperity Officer imminently.

###

Editor's note: The Council is an advisory body to the Governor, and their charge does not constitute a public meeting. However, press will be invited to attend select meetings.

###