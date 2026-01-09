Strive North Dallas to Host Open House with North Dallas Chamber of Commerce

Conference Room at Strive North Dallas

Strive North Dallas, a premier coworking space, will host an Open House event on February 4, 2026, welcoming entrepreneurs, startups, and local professionals

We’re excited to open our doors and welcome the North Dallas and Preston Grove community into the space. This is more than an office - it’s a place to connect, grow, and feel supported in your work.” — Donna, Community Manager at Strive North Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As flexible work continues to shape how North Dallas professionals do business, Strive North Dallas , a premier coworking and flexible office space, will host an Open House event on February 4, 2026, welcoming entrepreneurs, startups, and local professionals to experience its modern workspace and vibrant business community.The Open House will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 15150 Preston Road, Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75248, with guests encouraged to stop by at any time throughout the day. The event will conclude with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 PM.“We’re excited to open our doors and welcome the North Dallas and Preston Grove community into the space,” said Donna, Community Manager at Strive North Dallas. “This is more than an office - it’s a place to connect, grow, and feel supported in your work.”Event Details- What: Strive North Dallas Open House & Ribbon Cutting- When: February 4, 2026 | 9:00 AM–5:00 PM- Ribbon Cutting: 4:00 PM with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce- Where: 15150 Preston Road, Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75248- Who Should Attend: Entrepreneurs, startups, remote professionals, and growing businesses- Cost: Free (RSVP required for giveaways and promotions)Attendees will enjoy light refreshments, professional networking opportunities, and guided tours of the Strive North Dallas coworking space. The event is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring friends, family members, or colleagues who are seeking a new office or coworking solution.As part of the celebration, all guests who RSVP and attend will be entered into a giveaway for an Exclusive Startup Package, which includes a Google Verifiable Address and 16 meeting room hours per month for six months at Strive North Dallas. Additional prizes will be provided by local businesses.To further celebrate the occasion, attendees who sign a 12-month private office agreement during the Open House event will receive their first two months free!Admission is free, but RSVP is required to be eligible for any giveaways or promos.Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

