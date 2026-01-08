Don Holbrook Unveils A Provocative Historical Thriller In 'Ninth Templar: Guardian Of The Grail'

Author Don Holbrook The Ninth Templar by Don Holbrook

A meticulously researched novel challenges long-held assumptions about the Knights Templar, the bloodline of Christ, and the one knight history erased.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Ninth Templar: Guardian of the Grail, author Don Allen Holbrook delivers a deeply researched historical thriller that ventures where many novels stop short. Blending ancient history, theology, and modern espionage, the book explores the mysteries surrounding the Knights Templar, the Holy Grail, and a secret sworn to be protected at all costs.

The novel marks the opening installment of The Ninth Templar Saga and poses a question famously circled by modern thrillers but rarely confronted directly: What if the secret was not only that Christ had a bloodline, but who was sworn to protect it and why one knight was deliberately erased from history?

Set in motion by discoveries tied to the founding years of the Knights Templar under Hugh de Payens, the story traces knowledge hidden beneath the Temple of Solomon and a lineage Rome could never openly acknowledge. At the center of the mystery lies the Ninth Templar, an enigmatic figure omitted from official history, whose existence threatens to unravel centuries of carefully maintained silence.

The narrative follows Lieutenant Ian Sinclair, a Navy SEAL whose impossible survival of an ambush in Afghanistan awakens an ancient prophecy. Unaware of his true lineage, Ian becomes the focal point of a hidden war spanning Geneva, Rome, Boston, and Silicon Valley. As factions move to either protect or extinguish the bloodline forever, Ian is forced to confront truths buried beneath doctrine, politics, and time itself.

Joined by Esme, a skilled operative with secrets of her own, Ian deciphers encrypted manuscripts, ancient frescoes, and sealed vaults scattered across the globe. Together, they uncover revelations concerning the missing years of Christ, the true origins of the Grail, and the role of the Ninth Templar in safeguarding humanity’s future.

Holbrook spent seventeen years developing Ninth Templar: Guardian of the Grail, immersing himself in historical records, theological debate, and Templar lore. The result is a novel that appeals to historians, truth seekers, and readers who felt that popular thrillers only scratched the surface. The book is not anti-faith, but instead presents a layered exploration of belief, power, and suppressed history, challenging readers to question what has been accepted as fact.

Early readers have described the novel as a work that “connects dots most books avoid,” offering a rare blend of scholarly depth and fast-paced storytelling.

Ninth Templar: Guardian of the Grail is now available on Amazon in ebook and paperback formats.

