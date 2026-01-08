Breaking Bad Habits campaign removes 10.5 million pounds of litter – More than 19,000 volunteers joined 250 cleanups through community partnerships

ALBUQUERQUE — More than 19,000 volunteers removed over 10.5 million pounds of litter from communities across New Mexico through the state’s Breaking Bad Habits campaign in 2025.

The statewide litter prevention program — based on the hit TV series “Breaking Bad” — coordinated 250 cleanup events with 190 local organizations including the Albuquerque and Santa Fe Citizens’ Councils, Imagine ABQ, Trash Pandas Community Cleanup, Santa Fe Public Schools and Clean and Beautiful, Que Linda and RAID grantees.

“New Mexicans showed up — more than 19,000 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and cleaned up their communities,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “That’s what pride in our state looks like.”

The program’s latest advertising campaign, featuring the fearsome Salamanca Cousins reminding New Mexicans to take care of their environment — or else — has been seen nearly 25 million times and generated hundreds of thousands of online engagements.

Residents can take the pledge to keep New Mexico beautiful, find cleanup events or report illegal dumping at breakingbadhabits.nm.gov.

“We’re not done yet,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m calling on every New Mexican to take the pledge and join a cleanup event. Together, we can break the bad habit of littering for good.”

About Breaking Bad Habits

Breaking Bad Habits launched in October 2024 under the leadership of Lujan Grisham with Bryan Cranston reviving his role as “Walter White” in a PSA directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. New Mexicans who want to share their participation in litter cleanups, or encourage others to join in, can use the hashtags #BreakingBadHabits and #KeepLitterOut to amplify posts on social media.