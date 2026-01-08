Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
January 08, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., located in Houston, Texas, to acquire Southwest Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Texas Partners Bank, both of San Antonio, Texas.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.