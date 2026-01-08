Restoration Partners Names CRC as U.S. Sub-Distributor for Basilisk Self-Healing Concrete

Limestone Creation Under Microscope - 1mm

New agreement expands access to award-winning, bio-based concrete technology nationwide, with exclusive coverage across four Gulf and Southern states.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restoration Partners LLC ("Restoration Partners"), the exclusive distributor of Green Basilisk self-healing concrete products across the Americas, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with CRC Global Solutions, A Family of Companies (“CRC”). Under the agreement, CRC—through its affiliate Stonix—becomes an authorized sub-distributor for Basilisk products throughout the United States.The partnership grants CRC distribution rights nationwide, including exclusive territorial rights in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas. Operating from its headquarters in Kenner, Louisiana, the company will drive the adoption of Basilisk self-healing technology in critical infrastructure, industrial, and commercial projects, enabling owners to significantly extend asset service life while reducing lifecycle maintenance costs.Basilisk's patented technology employs specially selected limestone-producing bacteria that remain dormant within concrete until activated by water entering microcracks. Once active, these bacteria autonomously produce limestone to seal cracks from within, restoring structural integrity. Developed at Delft University of Technology and commercially deployed since 2018 in Europe, Middle East and Japan, this award-winning solution offers a significantly smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional repair methods."We are thrilled to welcome CRC as a strategic partner," said Philip Gottwals, CEO of Restoration Partners. "Their extensive relationships in the construction and infrastructure sectors, combined with robust logistics capabilities and technical support, will accelerate access to Basilisk's proven, sustainable technology for owners, engineers, and contractors nationwide.""This partnership represents a significant opportunity to deliver transformative value to our customers," said Robert Gadola, COO of CRC. "Basilisk aligns perfectly with the industry's growing demand for sustainable, resilient infrastructure. We are excited to offer this differentiated technology that delivers measurable returns throughout the entire lifecycle of concrete structures."As federal and local agencies across the U.S. continue to invest in infrastructure renewal, the RP–CRC collaboration provides a field-proven solution for building longer-lasting, climate-resilient concrete structures.About Restoration PartnersRestoration Partners LLC is a leading U.S.-based distributor specializing in sustainable construction materials and advanced infrastructure solutions. As the exclusive distributor of Green Basilisk's self-healing concrete products across the Americas, Restoration Partners collaborates with owners, engineers, contractors, and ready-mix producers to deliver innovative, bio-based technologies that enhance durability, reduce lifecycle costs, and minimize the environmental impact of concrete structures.For more information, visit www.restorationpartnersllc.com About CRC Global SolutionsCRC Global is a family of companies combining the resources of a multinational corporation with the personalized care of a family business. CRC encompasses rapidly expanding business units ranging from supply chain logistics to construction, focused on establishing strategic partnerships for a sustainable and profitable future.For more information, visit www.crc.global

