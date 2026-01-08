DHS Touts Success of Operation Buckeye in Arresting More Than 280 Illegal Aliens Including Those Convicted of Assault, Criminal Firearm Possession, and Drug Trafficking

While Americans were attending Christmas parties and shopping for gifts for their loved ones, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security highlighted the success of Operation Buckeye, a targeted enforcement operation conducted throughout the state of Ohio during December 16-21, 2025. Total arrests reached more than 280 illegal aliens from across the Buckeye state, including those convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and drug trafficking.

“The American people can be so proud of their ICE law enforcement for their hard work arresting the worst of the worst even during the holiday season,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Operation Buckeye resulted in the arrest of more than 280 illegal aliens, including criminals convicted of assaulting a police officer, criminal firearm possession, and drug trafficking. Thanks to our law enforcement, Ohio neighborhoods are safer with these criminals behind bars where they belong.”

Some worst of the worst arrested during Operation Buckeye include:

Emanuel Guijosa-Nonato, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of liquor, and illegal re-entry.

Andres Blanco Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien arrested for assault and domestic violence.

Wilmar Edgardo Lozano-Alcantara, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of drug possession, robbery, and trespassing.

Erick Jose Ramos-Boscan, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of criminal possession of a firearm.

Edilmiro Pedraza Quinones, a criminal illegal alien convicted of drug possession, shoplifting and contempt of court.

Marco Antonio Clemente Picazo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and drug possession.

Melvin Alejandro Rodriguez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela previously arrested for assault.

Fernandez Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of making a false police report and arrested for larceny and obstructing police.

