ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of sexual assault of a child, rape, and aggravated manslaughter.

“Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our law enforcement and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our law enforcement continues to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Yesterday’s arrests included pedophiles, rapists, and murderers. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again. We will not let violence stop us or slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Jesus Agreda-Escobar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault in Denton County, Texas.

Juan Ignacio Gonzalez-Camacho, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child in San Angelo, Texas.

Jose Lopez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted first degree sexual offense with child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Noel Flores-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of rape in Riverhead, New York.

Juan Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury in Camden County, New Jersey.

# # #