Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,516 in the last 365 days.

ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of sexual assault of a child, rape, and aggravated manslaughter.

“Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our law enforcement and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our law enforcement continues to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said a DHS Spokesperson.“Yesterday’s arrests included pedophiles, rapists, and murderers. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again. We will not let violence stop us or slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

WOTW1

Jose Jesus Agreda-Escobar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault in Denton County, Texas.

WOTW2

Juan Ignacio Gonzalez-Camacho, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child in San Angelo, Texas.

WOTW3

Jose Lopez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted first degree sexual offense with child in Wake County, North Carolina.

WOTW4

Noel Flores-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of rape in Riverhead, New York.

WOTW5

Juan Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury in Camden County, New Jersey.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.