Radical Rhetoric by Sanctuary Politicians Leads to an Unprecedented 1,300% Increase in Assaults Against ICE Officers and a 3,200% Increase in Vehicular Attacks

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: this violence and dehumanization of ICE law enforcement must end

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new statistics on assaults against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement who now face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages rampant assaults on law enforcement.

During the first year of the Trump administration, from January 20 – December 31, 2025, DHS officials reported 275 assaults as compared to the 19 reported assaults during the same period in 2024. This is a horrific 1,347% increase in assaults against ICE officers.

From January 21, 2025 – January 7, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers experienced 66 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only 2 during the same time period the previous year. This is a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks.

“This unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Below are just a few samplings of the violent rhetoric against DHS law enforcement:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for ICE to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”

Governor Pritzker claimed the United States is "essentially" becoming Nazi Germany as a result of ICE’s heroic efforts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared mask-wearing ICE agents to a Neo-Nazi group.

This rhetoric is contributing to a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against DHS law enforcement.

A non-exhaustive list of physical assaults include:

A non-exhaustive list of vehicular assaults includes:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The public can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

