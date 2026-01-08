Governor Mills Announces Bill to Create Economic Opportunities for the Wabanaki Nations to Become Law
LD 1164 authorizes the Wabanaki Nations to operate online gambling to support economic development and investments in Tribal communities
Governor Janet Mills today announced her intention to allow LD 1164, An Act to Create Economic Opportunity for the Wabanaki Nations, to become law. The bill authorizes Maine's tribal governments to operate online gambling in Maine to support tribal communities and economic development.
The bill follows the Governor's signing of LD 585 in 2022, a historic agreement that authorized the Tribes to operate online sports wagering in Maine.
"This fall, I met with the five elected Chiefs of the Wabanaki Nations, who each spoke passionately about the importance of this bill in offering life-changing revenue for Tribal communities, as well as providing a form of economic sovereignty for their Nations," said Governor Mills. "I considered this bill carefully, and while I have concerns about the impacts of gambling on public health, I believe that this new form of gambling should be regulated, and I am confident that Maine's Gambling Control Unit will develop responsible rules and standards to hold providers of this new form of gambling accountable while ensuring that Maine's tribes benefit from its operations. It has always been my strong desire to work with Tribal leaders to improve the lives and livelihoods of the Wabanaki Nations, and it is my hope that this new revenue will do just that."
Leaders of Maine's Wabanaki Nations supported the Governor's decision, calling it a significant measure that will improve their economic sovereignty and standard of living for tribal members across the state.
"Governor Mills' support for historic advances in tribal economic development, particularly her decision to allow LD 1164 to become law, marks an economic turning point for the Passamaquoddy people and for all Wabanaki Nations," said Chief William Nicholas Sr. of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township. "Before this, the Governor supported launching Maine's mobile gaming market with a model based on Wabanaki ownership and key tax law changes that promoted economic growth at the Tribal nation, individual, and household levels. Our economies are undoubtedly stronger due to positive state policy changes under Governor Mills. Through her leadership over two terms, she has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to tribal self-determination and prosperity, earning her place as the greatest ever Maine Governor champion for Wabanaki economic progress. We are deeply grateful for her partnership and support."
"The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik applauds Governor Mills for supporting LD 1164 becoming law. Governor Mills has shown through action that she truly supports the Wabanaki people," said Chief Amkuwiposohehs "Pos" Bassett. "Beyond her support for Wabanaki-led mobile gaming in Maine, her support for changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act to help Sipayik address critical drinking water challenges, along with her backing of new tools for the Wabanaki Nations to combat domestic violence under Violence Against Women Act, reflects a respect for tribal sovereignty and for the well-being of our citizens. The Passamaquoddy Tribe is sincerely grateful for her leadership and support. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the Governor as part of next steps to help improve Wabanaki communities and all of rural Maine."
"The Mi'kmaq Nation is deeply grateful for Governor Mills decision to allow LD 1164 to become law. This bill will provide new and sustainable revenue that will deliver needed resources to invest in our community and provide for the health, welfare, and safety of our citizens," said Chief Sheila McCormack. "For almost 20 years, our Nation struggled to gain the ear of Maine's governors, but under the leadership of Governor Mills, and her commitment to respectful and open communication, our jurisdiction has been reestablished. The Mi'kmaq Nation is proud to call Governor Mills a friend and ally."
"The Penobscot Nation is very excited about the enactment of LD 1164. We applaud Governor Mills for working with the Wabanaki Tribes on this issue, and we appreciate her understanding of the unique status of the Tribes in Maine in this area," said Chief Kirk Francis. "These revenues will fund essential governmental services for our people like health, education, housing, law enforcement, social services, environmental management, pay for improvements in tribal infrastructure, fund cultural and youth programs, and promote tribal self-sufficiency and economic development. These revenues will also benefit our neighboring rural communities. This cooperative approach and open-mindedness have led to passage of a historic Tribal economic bill that will benefit not just the Wabanaki people but all of Maine. It represents a recognition of and support for economic Tribal self-governance and self-determination. We are thankful to the Governor, her staff and everyone who supported this tremendous opportunity."
"The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians extends our deepest gratitude to Governor Mills, the Legislature, and our fellow Wabanaki Nations for joining together to make LD 1164 law. This is an incredible step forward for all of us," said Chief Clarissa Sabattis. "For too long black-market websites have hosted illegal iGaming, with no protection for our youth and vulnerable adults. LD 1164 will create a closely regulated iGaming market with strict controls and will ensure much needed revenues remain in Maine. The State will generate tens of millions of dollars to fight opioid addiction and provide emergency services; iGaming revenues will help our tribe advance toward economic independence, providing much needed funds to strengthen our infrastructure and to supplement historically underfunded programs like housing and law enforcement, in turn creating opportunities to improve socioeconomic factors that impact not only our tribal citizens but citizens throughout Aroostook County and Maine."
LD 1164 was one of 61 bills held by the Governor after the Legislature adjourned in June during the 10-day period following their enactment that the Governor was provided with under the Constitution to consider them. Under this adjournment scenario, if the Governor does not sign legislation within the initial 10-day window, the Governor can only either veto the bills or allow them to pass into law after three days of the convening of the next session.
With the Legislature passing a significant number of bills at the end of its prior session, the Governor took seriously her Constitutional obligation to thoroughly review each bill to evaluate its impact on Maine's people, businesses and economy.
Following this review, the Governor announced Wednesday that nearly all the enacted bills would become law, with only one veto.
The bills that will become law will take effect 90 days following the adjournment of the upcoming legislative session, unless they were enacted as an emergency, which allows them to take effect immediately after session's third day. Per Maine law, this is midnight on Saturday, January 10.
LD 1164 is the latest example of progress Governor Mills has made with the Wabanaki Nations during her time in office, which far surpasses anything achieved under other governors for the past four decades.
This progress includes:
- Establishing Indigenous Peoples' Day: Governor Mills signed An Act to Replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day into law.
- Signing Unprecedented Tribal Legislation: Governor Mills wrote and signed into law LD 585, the most significant Tribal legislation enacted in Maine in more than 40 years, addressing economic and financial issues, while also making institutional changes in how state government interacts with the Wabanaki Nations. The law makes Maine one of only a few states to put into law a formal State-Tribal collaboration process for policy making; delivers important tax relief to Tribal members and Tribal businesses; and gives the Tribes the opportunity to benefit from online sports wagering, providing a meaningful way for Tribes to participate in the gaming industry in Maine from which they have been historically excluded.
- Delivering Parity for the Mi'kmaq Nation: Governor Mills wrote and signed historic legislation to extend the same rights and benefits to the Mi'kmaq Nation that are enjoyed by the other Wabanaki Nations in Maine.
- Enshrining the Indian Child Welfare Act into State Law: Governor Mills signed legislation enshrining the Indian Child Welfare Act into Maine State law to ensure important rights and safeguards for custody and child welfare proceedings involving Indian children and families.
- Extending Time for Maine's Tribal Nations to Acquire Land in Trust: Governor Mills signed legislation providing more time for Maine's Tribal Nations to be able to acquire land in trust under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act.
- Strengthening Water Quality Standards for Sustenance Fishing: Governor Mills signed into law LD 1775, An Act to Protect Sustenance Fishing, which put into place the nation's strictest water quality standards to protect sustenance fishing in certain tribally significant waters.
- Expanding Tribal Jurisdiction in Domestic Violence Cases: Governor Mills negotiated and signed into law legislation to expand tribal jurisdiction in domestic violence cases against non-Tribal people.
- Returning Culturally Important Land: Governor Mills signed into law a resolve transferring ownership of a culturally significant parcel of land in Meddybemps from the State of Maine back to the Passamaquoddy.
- Improving Passamaquoddy Drinking Water: Governor Mills signed LD 906, An Act to Provide Passamaquoddy Tribal Members Access to Clean Drinking Water, which enables the Passamaquoddy Tribe to seek alternative sources of groundwater on Passamaquoddy Indian territory without State approval.
- Increasing Representation: Governor Mills has appointed Tribal members to Boards and Commissions such as the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and the University of Maine Board of Trustees to enhance Tribal representation;
- Prohibiting Native American Mascots in Maine Public Schools: Governor Mills signed into law An Act To Ban Native American Mascots in All Public Schools, which prohibits Native American mascots in all Maine public schools;
- Establishing the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations: Governor Mills signed into law legislation establishing the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations to promote, implement and coordinate programs that create and improve opportunities and incorporate the goal of eliminating disparities for historically disadvantaged racial, indigenous and tribal populations in Maine;
- Establishing Racial Impact Statements for Legislation: Governor Mills signed into law 'An Act To Require the Inclusion of Racial Impact Statements in the Legislative Process' that creates a process to review all legislation for potential impacts on historically disadvantaged populations;
- Righting Past Wrongs: Granted a posthumous pardon, believed to be the first in Maine history, for Donald C. Gellers, a wrongly convicted former attorney and advocate for the Passamaquoddy Tribe.
- Expanding Tribal Rights to Prosecute Crimes:Governor Mills signed into law LD 2007, An Act Regarding the Criminal Jurisdiction of Tribal Courts and to Extend the Time for the Penobscot Nation to Certify Its Agreement to Public Law 2023, Chapter 369.
- Extending Equal Tax Treatment to all of the Wabanaki Nations:Governor Mills signed into law LD 982, An Act to Establish Equal Tax Treatment for the Mi'kmaq Nation, extending the Mi'kmaq Nation the same state income and sales tax benefits that were provided to the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Passamaquoddy Tribe, and the Penobscot Nation in 2022 through L.D. 585 -- ensuring that all of the Wabanaki Nations receive the same benefits under Maine's tax laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.