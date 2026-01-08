Governor Mills Announces Bill to Create Economic Opportunities for the Wabanaki Nations to Become Law

LD 1164 authorizes the Wabanaki Nations to operate online gambling to support economic development and investments in Tribal communities

Governor Janet Mills today announced her intention to allow LD 1164, An Act to Create Economic Opportunity for the Wabanaki Nations, to become law. The bill authorizes Maine's tribal governments to operate online gambling in Maine to support tribal communities and economic development.

The bill follows the Governor's signing of LD 585 in 2022, a historic agreement that authorized the Tribes to operate online sports wagering in Maine.

"This fall, I met with the five elected Chiefs of the Wabanaki Nations, who each spoke passionately about the importance of this bill in offering life-changing revenue for Tribal communities, as well as providing a form of economic sovereignty for their Nations," said Governor Mills. "I considered this bill carefully, and while I have concerns about the impacts of gambling on public health, I believe that this new form of gambling should be regulated, and I am confident that Maine's Gambling Control Unit will develop responsible rules and standards to hold providers of this new form of gambling accountable while ensuring that Maine's tribes benefit from its operations. It has always been my strong desire to work with Tribal leaders to improve the lives and livelihoods of the Wabanaki Nations, and it is my hope that this new revenue will do just that."

Leaders of Maine's Wabanaki Nations supported the Governor's decision, calling it a significant measure that will improve their economic sovereignty and standard of living for tribal members across the state.

"Governor Mills' support for historic advances in tribal economic development, particularly her decision to allow LD 1164 to become law, marks an economic turning point for the Passamaquoddy people and for all Wabanaki Nations," said Chief William Nicholas Sr. of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township. "Before this, the Governor supported launching Maine's mobile gaming market with a model based on Wabanaki ownership and key tax law changes that promoted economic growth at the Tribal nation, individual, and household levels. Our economies are undoubtedly stronger due to positive state policy changes under Governor Mills. Through her leadership over two terms, she has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to tribal self-determination and prosperity, earning her place as the greatest ever Maine Governor champion for Wabanaki economic progress. We are deeply grateful for her partnership and support."

"The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik applauds Governor Mills for supporting LD 1164 becoming law. Governor Mills has shown through action that she truly supports the Wabanaki people," said Chief Amkuwiposohehs "Pos" Bassett. "Beyond her support for Wabanaki-led mobile gaming in Maine, her support for changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act to help Sipayik address critical drinking water challenges, along with her backing of new tools for the Wabanaki Nations to combat domestic violence under Violence Against Women Act, reflects a respect for tribal sovereignty and for the well-being of our citizens. The Passamaquoddy Tribe is sincerely grateful for her leadership and support. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the Governor as part of next steps to help improve Wabanaki communities and all of rural Maine."

"The Mi'kmaq Nation is deeply grateful for Governor Mills decision to allow LD 1164 to become law. This bill will provide new and sustainable revenue that will deliver needed resources to invest in our community and provide for the health, welfare, and safety of our citizens," said Chief Sheila McCormack. "For almost 20 years, our Nation struggled to gain the ear of Maine's governors, but under the leadership of Governor Mills, and her commitment to respectful and open communication, our jurisdiction has been reestablished. The Mi'kmaq Nation is proud to call Governor Mills a friend and ally."

"The Penobscot Nation is very excited about the enactment of LD 1164. We applaud Governor Mills for working with the Wabanaki Tribes on this issue, and we appreciate her understanding of the unique status of the Tribes in Maine in this area," said Chief Kirk Francis. "These revenues will fund essential governmental services for our people like health, education, housing, law enforcement, social services, environmental management, pay for improvements in tribal infrastructure, fund cultural and youth programs, and promote tribal self-sufficiency and economic development. These revenues will also benefit our neighboring rural communities. This cooperative approach and open-mindedness have led to passage of a historic Tribal economic bill that will benefit not just the Wabanaki people but all of Maine. It represents a recognition of and support for economic Tribal self-governance and self-determination. We are thankful to the Governor, her staff and everyone who supported this tremendous opportunity."

"The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians extends our deepest gratitude to Governor Mills, the Legislature, and our fellow Wabanaki Nations for joining together to make LD 1164 law. This is an incredible step forward for all of us," said Chief Clarissa Sabattis. "For too long black-market websites have hosted illegal iGaming, with no protection for our youth and vulnerable adults. LD 1164 will create a closely regulated iGaming market with strict controls and will ensure much needed revenues remain in Maine. The State will generate tens of millions of dollars to fight opioid addiction and provide emergency services; iGaming revenues will help our tribe advance toward economic independence, providing much needed funds to strengthen our infrastructure and to supplement historically underfunded programs like housing and law enforcement, in turn creating opportunities to improve socioeconomic factors that impact not only our tribal citizens but citizens throughout Aroostook County and Maine."

LD 1164 was one of 61 bills held by the Governor after the Legislature adjourned in June during the 10-day period following their enactment that the Governor was provided with under the Constitution to consider them. Under this adjournment scenario, if the Governor does not sign legislation within the initial 10-day window, the Governor can only either veto the bills or allow them to pass into law after three days of the convening of the next session.

With the Legislature passing a significant number of bills at the end of its prior session, the Governor took seriously her Constitutional obligation to thoroughly review each bill to evaluate its impact on Maine's people, businesses and economy.

Following this review, the Governor announced Wednesday that nearly all the enacted bills would become law, with only one veto.

The bills that will become law will take effect 90 days following the adjournment of the upcoming legislative session, unless they were enacted as an emergency, which allows them to take effect immediately after session's third day. Per Maine law, this is midnight on Saturday, January 10.

LD 1164 is the latest example of progress Governor Mills has made with the Wabanaki Nations during her time in office, which far surpasses anything achieved under other governors for the past four decades.

This progress includes: