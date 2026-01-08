When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 08, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Gusto Group Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gusto Group Inc. of Paterson, NJ is recalling [Klong Kone] Shrimp Paste (Klong Kone) '454 G. (1 LBS)' and ‘910 G. (2 LBS)’ because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product was directly distributed to the two retailers listed below, located IA and NJ , between April 2023 to December 2023 There were no online sales.

1.Golden Land (Des Moines)

2740 Douglas Ave

Des Moines IA 50310

Tel: 515-468-8224

2.Terri Lee Oriental Groceries.

225 Maywood Ave.

Maywood NJ 07607

Tel: 201-843-7919

The recalled [Klong Kone] Shimp Paste (Klong Kone) “454 G. (1 LBS)” and “910 G. (2 LBS),” is packaged in a white plastic jar with a red cap. The product is a dark-colored paste with a salty flavor. The product was Packed and Distributed By: P. Prateepthong 2000, Product of Thailand.

The recalled product was sold in two sizes:

[Klong Kone] Shrimp Paste (Klong Kone) '454 G. (1 LBS)' , with UPC: 8853142000313, Product Code: DPA159

[Klong Kone] Shrimp Paste (Klong Kone) '910 G. (2 LBS)' , with UPC: 8853142000320, Product Code: DPA161

To date, there has been one report of four children becoming ill, which involved diarrhea and elevated blood levels. This recall was initiated following this report of illness associated with consumption of the product. The FDA collected product samples from retail locations and lab analysis found that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased distribution of this lot. The company is currently investigating the cause of the issue.

Consumer Information:

Consumers who purchased the recalled [Klong Kone] Shrimp Paste (Klong Kone) should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For any questions, please contact the company at (862) 264-6774 or via email at ings@gustofood.com. Our representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).