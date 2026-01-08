A-1 Sandrock Inc. Receives NCDEQ Approval for C&D Landfill Expansion

A-1 Service Group - Waste Management Experts

NCDEQ permits C&D landfill expansion, adding 20 years of disposal capacity to support Triad region's commercial and infrastructure growth.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-1 Sandrock Inc. announced today that it has received approval from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) to operate an expanded Construction & Demolition (C&D) landfill. The permit approval provides an estimated 20 years of additional permitted airspace, supporting long-term disposal capacity for the growing Triad region.

The expansion was approved under NCDEQ Permit No. 4117, with authorization to operate the expanded disposal area effective December 17, 2025.

This landfill expansion is critical to supporting continued economic growth throughout the Carolina Core, including increased commercial, industrial, and infrastructure development across the Triad.

“This approval allows us to continue providing reliable and compliant disposal capacity for our customers well into the future,” said Ronnie Petty III, President and CEO. “The expansion reflects our long-term commitment to supporting responsible growth while meeting all state and environmental regulatory requirements.”

A-1 Sandrock Inc. is an affiliate of A-1 Service Group, a Greensboro-based company that has been serving North Carolina since 1979. A-1 Service Group provides a comprehensive range of waste and site services, including roll-off container service, portable toilet rentals, transfer station operations in Winston-Salem, portable crushing, portable asphalt shingle grinding, demolition services, and licensed asbestos removal.

