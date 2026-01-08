Commissioner Sid Miller Sounds Urgent Alarm: Additional Screwworm Case Detected Just 215 Miles from Texas Border

Austin, TX — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued a stark warning to livestock producers in Texas and nationwide after Mexican authorities confirmed an additional New World screwworm (NWS) case in a seven-year-old bovine in González, Tamaulipas—only 215 miles south of the Texas border. The infected animal had no reported history of movement outside of Tamaulipas and represents the third active case in the state.

“The screwworm now may be moving closer on its own, with no apparent link to commercial animal movement,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas producers must act now—stay informed, stay vigilant, and prepare immediately. We cannot drop our guard for even a moment.”

Mexican officials report no evidence yet of an established screwworm population in Tamaulipas. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with Mexico’s National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (SENASICA) to investigate further. APHIS and SENASICA will evaluate response measures, including the release of sterile flies to stop the spread.

Miller urged immediate action from ranchers along the Texas border: “Inspect your animals daily. Check every open wound. If anything looks suspicious, report it right away. Better a false alarm than a delayed response—early detection and rapid reporting are our strongest defenses against this devastating pest.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture is coordinating closely with USDA and animal health partners, calling on all producers to monitor livestock closely and report any suspicious wounds or infestations without delay.

Commissioner Miller praised the decisive leadership of his great friend and fellow Texan, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, in confronting the threat head-on. “Secretary Rollins is driving a bold, comprehensive five-pronged plan that will crush this danger once and for all,” Miller said. “Her Texas-tough resolve and outstanding efforts are getting sterile fly production back to full strength. We will push this pest back—just as we’ve done before. Texas, along with the rest of our country, must stand ready.”

For more information on New World screwworm, visit www.screwworm.gov.