Shook & Stone Secures $3.34M for Las Vegas Family After Devastating Accident

Las Vegas, Nevada – Family members were shocked when Earl Phillip Lawyer III suddenly passed. He was standing on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston when a driver going nearly 90 miles an hour lost control, resulting in injuries that led to the end of Phillip’s life.

The legal team with Shook & Stone worked with Phillip’s family to hold that negligent driver responsible for Phillip’s shocking death. A thorough investigation into the accident revealed that a manager from Baja Auto Sales used dealer plates without authorization when taking one of the cars from the sales lot out for a joy ride.

While the defense insisted that no one could have predicted an accident of this severity, our team fought back. The professional investigators with our team helped us argue that not only was this accident avoidable, but it was also the result of persistent poor management from Baja Auto Sales and its sister dealership, Newport Motors.

John Shook, Emily Cunningham, Julie Shook, Kiana O’Day, and Joe Camp all played a part in building the case that secured Phillip’s family the justice they needed. This true team effort encouraged the jury attending the case to think critically about what instances of misconduct, inattention, and recklessness cost a man his life.

The legal team’s conviction secured an out of court settlement of $3.34 million for Phillip’s family. $544,000 of that settlement covers Phillip’s medical expenses, while $2.8 million accounts for the family’s pain and suffering.

“The family trusted us every step of the way, and we were honored to stand with them,” says Emily Cunningham.

Shook & Stone proudly serves Las Vegas as a specialized personal injury law firm. Founded in 1997, Shook & Stone has provided high-quality legal representation to clients in Las Vegas, Southern Nevada, and Reno, establishing itself as a respected presence in the legal field. Clients can trust the team at Shook & Stone to take an individual-first approach to personal injury cases. Every client benefits from tailored civil strategies designed to make the insurance claims process or pursuit of a personal injury lawsuit more accessible. Anyone facing losses after a personal injury accident can rely on Shook & Stone’s dedication to legal excellence to support their recovery. The firm invites accident victims to contact its team and schedule a free personal injury case consultation today.

Shook & Stone

710 S 4th St Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 570-0000

marketing@shookandstone.com

https://www.shookandstone.com/

Press Contact : John Shook, Founding Partner

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.