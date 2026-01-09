Venezuela Creditor Committee Stands Ready to Initiate Prospective Debt Restructuring

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Venezuela Creditor Committee (“VCC”) is a representative and diverse group of US and allied international investors in debt obligations of the Venezuela public sector.The VCC recognizes that the restoration of access to international private capital will be critical to Venezuela’s social and economic recovery, including in the oil sector. In that regard, the VCC believes that a comprehensive and fair resolution of the public debt restructuring, achieved through a negotiated process, will accelerate financing across all sectors of the Venezuelan economy and promote long-term prosperity of its society. The VCC stands ready to initiate a negotiated process, when authorized.Members of the VCC include Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co, LLC; Greylock Capital Management; Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC; Fidera; HBK Capital Management; Mangart Capital; Morgan Stanley Investment Management; T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc; and VR Advisory Services Ltd.The VCC is represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

