Sterling Lawyers, LLC Expands to Aurora, Bringing Community-Focused Family Law Services

Sterling Lawyers, LLC opens new Aurora office offering divorce, child custody & family law services to the local community.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Lawyers, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Aurora, Illinois. As the firm expands its footprint, it remains dedicated to serving as a trusted resource for residents navigating the complexities of family law. This new office marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal representation to families throughout the region.

The Aurora office serves the local community and surrounding areas, including Prestbury, Montgomery, and Boulder Hill. The firm focuses on Illinois family law, offering comprehensive services such as divorce representation, child custody and support, and spousal maintenance. By specializing in these areas, Sterling Lawyers ensures that every client receives compassionate guidance tailored to their unique family dynamics and legal needs.

"Opening our Aurora office allows us to better serve families in Illinois during life's most difficult transitions. We are committed to providing the clarity and local advocacy our neighbors deserve," said Attorney Jeff Hughes, Co-Founder of Sterling Lawyers, LLC.

This expansion allows Aurora family lawyers to provide more personalized attention to clients in Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Whether a family is seeking a collaborative mediation process or requires robust litigation, the firm's presence in Aurora ensures that expert legal help is just around the corner. Sterling Lawyers also maintains several other offices in Illinois, ensuring that their team of advocates is available to help families across the state move forward with confidence.

The new Aurora location reflects the firm’s mission to simplify the legal process through transparent pricing and a client-first philosophy. By establishing deep roots in the community, Sterling Lawyers, LLC aims to foster stability and positive outcomes for families undergoing significant life changes.

About Sterling Lawyers, LLC:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC is a family law firm with offices throughout the region that focuses exclusively on family law matters. The firm provides comprehensive family law services, including divorce representation, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, property division, mediation services, prenuptial agreements, and post-judgment modifications. Known for their client-centered approach and commitment to transparency, Sterling Lawyers, LLC offers compassionate and strategic legal services with a unique fixed-fee pricing structure. The firm continues to expand its reach to ensure every family has access to high-quality legal counsel.

Contact Information:

Sterling Lawyers, LLC

75 Executive Dr

Suite 343

Aurora, IL 60504

Phone: (630) 326-6304

Website: https://www.sterlinglawyers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

