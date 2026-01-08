Your Year of Miracles 2026 Launches Year-Long Online Mentoring Program on 'Miracle Zone' Living

Your Year of Miracles 2026

Your Year of Miracles opens 2026 enrollment for a year-long online mentoring program, plus a new free ebook and energetic reset checklist.

TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Year of Miracles, the year-long online mentoring program led by bestselling author and teacher Marci Shimoff, has officially launched its 2026 cohort. Enrollment for the new cycle opened in January 2026, with the program scheduled to run across the full calendar year from January through December 2026.==> Get More Information About Your Year of Miracles Here The 2026 edition continues the program’s focus on mindset, energy, and daily practices designed to help participants cultivate what the organizers call “Miracle Zone” living—a more grounded and intentional way of approaching relationships, health, money, and purpose. In connection with the launch, the team has also released new free resources, including the updated ebook Manifest a Life of Miracles: 4 Steps to Living in the Miracle Zone and a Miracles Energetic Reset Checklist.About Your Year of Miracles 2026Your Year of Miracles 2026 is a live, online mentoring and transformation program that runs for twelve months, with sessions and practices organized around monthly themes. The framework is designed to emphasize steady, incremental change rather than short-term inspiration. Learn more: https://khrissteven.com/your-year-of-miracles According to current launch materials and independent reviews, the 2026 program includes:- Monthly live transformational sessions- Monthly live healing sessions- Guided activations and meditations available on demand- Weekly “Monday Miracle Message” audio reflections- Monthly fast-track summaries and replays- A private online community with optional small-group circlesThe program is positioned as personal growth and spiritual practice, not as therapy or a medical intervention, and does not guarantee specific outcomes.Launch Timing and Enrollment WindowThe 2026 free training opened in January, and the main cohort will open for enrollment from January 14, 2026, with a limited-time launch window that includes special pricing and a satisfaction guarantee period for new participants.Key timing points include:Free training and resources period: December 2025-January 2026Enrollment: Opened in January 14th 2026 and is being promoted as available for a limited timeFormat: All sessions are delivered virtually, allowing global participation with live attendance and replay optionsSpecific closing dates and pricing tiers are outlined on the official Your Year of Miracles enrollment pages and may vary by promotion or partner channel.==> Get Started with Your year of miracles at https://youryearofmiracles.co New 2026 Resources: Ebook and Energetic Reset ChecklistAlongside the 2026 launch, Your Year of Miracles has introduced two supporting resources that are available at no cost:Free Ebook – Manifest a Life of Miracles: 4 Steps to Living in the Miracle ZoneThis short guide, authored by Marci Shimoff with contributions from Dr. Sue Morter and Lisa Nichols, outlines four core steps frequently referenced in the main program: releasing old patterns, strengthening worthiness, building resilience, and surrounding oneself with supportive people and practices.Miracles Energetic Reset ChecklistA companion checklist and training that describe a brief, repeatable process designed to help users shift from stress or discouragement toward a calmer, more focused state. The checklist reflects the same “Miracle Zone” framework used throughout the year-long curriculum.These resources are intended as introductory materials for those exploring the Year of Miracles approach, and as ongoing support tools for enrolled participants. Learn more here: https://khrissteven.com/your-year-of-miracles Monthly Themes and Year of Miracles Program StructureThe 2026 program follows a structured monthly progression intended to move from inner foundation to outward expression. The themes published in current overview materials include:January – Dreaming Your Miraculous Dreams (vision and renewed possibility)February – Falling in Love with Yourself (self-worth and inner dialogue)March – Letting Go and Creating Space (releasing clutter and old stories)April – Feeling Alive and Healthy in Your Body (supporting vitality)May – Amplifying Your Miraculous Success (momentum and aligned action)June – Activating Your Money Miracles (working with money beliefs and receiving)July – Discovering Your Passions and Purpose (clarity on contribution)August – Igniting Profound Intuition (trusting inner guidance)September – Stepping Into Your Power (boundaries and self-trust)October – Creating Miraculous Relationships (relational patterns and deeper connection)November – Living True Spirituality (personal spiritual grounding)December – Shining Your Light in the World (expression and contribution)Each month typically weaves together teaching, guided experiences, and weekly integration practices. The format is described as emphasizing consistency and integration rather than large volumes of content. Learn more here: https://khrissteven.com/your-year-of-miracles Audience and Intended ParticipantsYour Year of Miracles is marketed to adults interested in sustained personal growth and spiritual development. Launch information and independent commentaries suggest that participants often fall into one or more of the following groups:- Individuals in life transition (such as career changes, relationship shifts, or health challenges) who want structure and community while navigating change- People with previous exposure to personal development or spiritual work who are looking for a longer-term container to deepen existing practices- Caregivers, service professionals, and those in helping roles who are seeking tools for self-care and emotional regulation- Returning alumni from earlier Year of Miracles cohorts who wish to revisit the framework with new themes and updated resourcesThe program materials emphasize that participation does not replace medical, psychological, legal, or financial advice and that individual results vary.Mentors and Teaching TeamThe 2026 cohort brings together a group of facilitators often referred to as the “Miracle Mentors.” Current materials highlight:Marci Shimoff – Founder of Your Year of Miracles, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Happy for No Reason and Love for No Reason, and co-author of multiple titles in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.Dr. Sue Morter – Creator of The Energy Codes, known for her work in bioenergetic practices that integrate body awareness and personal transformation.Lisa Nichols – CEO of Motivating the Masses and a widely recognized speaker and author on personal empowerment, featured in The Secret.Lynn Twist, Mike Dooley, Lisa Garr and other guest teachers – Authors, coaches, and advocates in areas such as purpose, conscious use of money, mindset, and spiritual practice who contribute to selected sessions.Additional coaching support is provided by a team of Miracles Coaches and small-group facilitators who help guide live calls and community interactions. Learn more here: https://khrissteven.com/your-year-of-miracles Global Community and Support StructureA consistent theme of the 2026 launch communication is the role of community. Participants are invited into:- A private online community space where members share “miracle moments,” reflections, and questions- Optional small “Miracles Circles” that meet regularly for mutual support and accountability- Live chat and Q&A opportunities during some sessionsProgram organizers describe the community aspect as one of the factors that helps participants maintain engagement with the material over the full year. Internal surveys reported in external coverage indicate high self-reported rates of progress toward personal intentions, though such figures are based on participant self-assessment and are not independently audited.==> Learn more about Your year of miracles checklist here Enrollment, Pricing, and GuaranteePublicly available information indicates that Your Year of Miracles 2026 is offered on a paid enrollment basis, with launch-period pricing and a satisfaction guarantee window.Typical elements described in current materials include:- A core tuition option with access to the year-long program- Optional upgrades for additional coaching or small-group experiences- A limited-period guarantee allowing new participants to explore the program for an initial phase and request a refund within a stated time if it is not a fitExact pricing, guarantee terms, and enrollment deadlines are specified on the official Your Year of Miracles registration pages and may vary over the course of the launch period.Independent Coverage and DisclosureThis press release has been prepared by KhrisDigital as an independent editorial overview of the Your Year of Miracles 2026 program and related launch resources, based on information available from official program pages, public marketing materials, and third-party coverage as of January 2026.

