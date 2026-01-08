GridWater, Inc. Formed as Next Phase of Water On Demand–ZigCo Joint Venture
New operating company advances decentralized micro-utility model and supports QSBS-aligned investment strategy.
This is a fundamentally different economic model than traditional utilities and allows us to pursue margin characteristics that are uncommon in water, while still delivering essential infrastructure.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water On Demand® , Inc. (“Water On Demand”) today announced the formation of GridWater, Inc., a Texas-based C-Corporation representing the next step forward in its previously announced joint venture with ZigCo, an established operator in mobile water services.
— Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand
“We believe GridWater is a natural addition to our water-as-an-asset strategy” said Kenneth A. Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand and Co-Founder of GridWater. “Our intention to operate as a Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) gives us a structure that is well suited to asset backed infrastructure with the ability to deliver tax-efficient outcomes for eligible investors.”
Traditional water and wastewater services are often constrained by heavy fixed infrastructure and modest margins. GridWater is designed to operate with an uncharacteristically high-margin profile for the sector by decentralizing treatment, mobilizing assets, and deploying systems only where contracted demand exists.
“This is a fundamentally different economic model than traditional utilities,” Berenger added. “Mobility and route density allow us to pursue margin characteristics that are uncommon in water, while still delivering essential infrastructure.”
ZigCo’s role in the venture provides immediate operating capability, including established routes, customer relationships, and hands-on experience in mobile wastewater services. “This structure allows us to apply proven field operations within a scalable platform,” said Bryan Klepzig, founder of ZigCo and Co-Founder of GridWater. “Our operational foundation supports disciplined deployment and reliable execution as the network expands.”
The formation of GridWater represents an important step forward for decentralized micro-utilities, demonstrating another use case for mobile, treat-in-place systems as an alternative to permanent infrastructure. The company’s initial operating strategy is organized around an approximately five-year horizon for fleet deployment and operational scaling.
GridWater, Inc. has been structured with the intention of operating as an active qualified trade or business and to support potential treatment of its stock as Qualified Small Business Stock (“QSBS”) under IRC §1202, subject to ongoing compliance with applicable requirements.
About GridWater, Inc.
GridWater, Inc. is a joint venture operating company formed by Water On Demand and ZigCo to deploy and operate mobile water and wastewater treatment systems as decentralized micro-utilities. The company is structured as a C-Corporation and intends to operate as an active qualified trade or business, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory requirements.
About Water On Demand
Water On Demand is building the first micro-utility network for water. Treat-in-place water solutions represent a U.S. market estimated at $3.0–$3.5 billion annually, spanning industries from real estate to energy.
Disclaimers
No assurance can be given that any stock will qualify for QSBS treatment, and any potential tax benefits depend on the company’s activities over time and the individual circumstances of each holder.
The estimated timeframe reflects management’s planning assumptions and does not imply any commitment to a liquidity event or transaction.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of securities, if made, will be conducted only pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and through appropriate offering documents.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding operational plans, corporate structure, potential tax treatment, and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, financing availability, market adoption, operational execution, and compliance with applicable tax and securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
