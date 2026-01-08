Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgeon William Harris, MD, Refines the Forever-35 Facelift Trend with Deep Plane Precision

William Harris, MD, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon in Beverly Hills Harris Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the “Forever-35” aesthetic gains traction in national media, younger patients are increasingly seeking surgical intervention to maintain a refreshed, defined appearance rather than correcting advanced aging decades later. Dr. William C. Harris, a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is addressing this shift at his private practice, Harris Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, by utilizing the Extended Deep Plane Facelift to deliver results that are durable, natural, and structurally sound.Older facelift methods relied on skin tension to smooth out the face, which often created the stretched or “windswept” look many patients fear. The Extended Deep Plane technique solves this by bypassing the skin entirely. Instead, Dr. Harris releases and repositions the deeper muscle and ligament layers—the actual architecture of the face—as a single unit. This allows the skin to redrape naturally over the jawline and neck without being pulled tight to hold the structure in place.“The conversation has shifted from ‘fixing’ age to maintaining structure,” said Dr. William Harris. “My patients in this demographic aren’t trying to erase their history or look like a different person. They simply want the outside to match how they feel. Because we are lifting the heavy structural elements of the face rather than stretching the surface, the outcome is stability, not distortion. You look rested, not done.”As demand for elective surgery rises, the setting of the procedure has become as critical as the technique itself. Dr. Harris operates exclusively out of his private, AAAASF-accredited surgical suite in Beverly Hills. This designation requires the facility to adhere to hospital-grade safety protocols—including the use of board-certified anesthesiologists and strict sterility standards—offering patients the medical security of a hospital within a private, controlled environment.“Safety and privacy are as integral to the outcome as the incision placement,” Dr. Harris noted. “Our patients appreciate the discretion of a private facility that doesn’t compromise on hospital-grade safety measures.”Harris Facial Plastic Surgery serves a discerning clientele ranging from local professionals to out-of-town patients seeking the specific expertise of a face-and-neck specialist. In addition to the Deep Plane Facelift, Dr. Harris specializes in the Holiday Neck Lift™, lip lifts, and blepharoplasty Patients can schedule a consultation at (310) 564-8196 or visit harrisfacialplastics.com.Key Facts:Specialty: Extended Deep Plane Facelift, Neck Lift, Rhinoplasty.Facility: Private AAAASF-accredited surgical suite in Beverly Hills.Surgeon: Dr. William C. Harris, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon.Location: Beverly Hills, CA.About Harris Facial Plastic SurgeryHarris Facial Plastic Surgery is a boutique practice in Beverly Hills dedicated exclusively to aesthetic procedures of the face and neck. Led by Dr. William C. Harris, a double board-certified surgeon with a background in fine arts, the practice emphasizes natural, balanced results through precision techniques like the Extended Deep Plane Facelift. Dr. Harris combines clinical expertise with a high-touch, patient-centric care model.

