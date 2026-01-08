Perform Medical Highlights Personalized, Evidence-Informed Care for Women Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause

Early evaluation allows for a clearer understanding of what is occurring physiologically and helps guide appropriate, individualized treatment decisions.” — Dr. Taylor Vaughan

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perform Medical , a functional and integrative medical clinic serving Summerville and the greater Lowcountry, is drawing attention to the growing need for personalized, evidence-informed care for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. As the new year begins, clinicians at Perform Medical report an increase in patient inquiries related to hormone-related symptoms often intensified by stress, disrupted routines, and seasonal lifestyle changes.Perimenopause and menopause affect millions of women nationwide, yet symptoms are frequently under-recognized or misattributed. According to the North American Menopause Society, hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and the subsequent decline in ovarian hormone production during menopause are associated with vasomotor symptoms, sleep disruption, mood changes, cognitive complaints, metabolic shifts, and changes in body composition.“Many women seek care once symptoms begin to interfere with sleep, work performance, or quality of life,” said Dr. Taylor Vaughan for Perform Medical. “Early evaluation allows for a clearer understanding of what is occurring physiologically and helps guide appropriate, individualized treatment decisions.”Clinicians at Perform Medical note that the start of a new year often serves as a catalyst for women to reassess persistent symptoms that have progressed beyond temporary discomfort. Clinical evaluation typically includes a comprehensive review of symptoms, medical history, lifestyle factors, and targeted laboratory testing when indicated. This approach allows care plans to be adjusted over time as physiology, stressors, and health goals evolve. Hormone therapy is one potential option for symptom management, though it is not appropriate for all individuals. When clinically indicated, Perform Medical offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy under medical supervision. Bioidentical hormones are structurally identical to those produced by the human body. Current clinical literature suggests that appropriately prescribed hormone therapy may help alleviate vasomotor symptoms, support sleep quality, stabilize mood, and contribute to bone and urogenital health for select patients.“For patients who are not candidates for systemic hormone therapy or who prefer non-hormonal strategies, there are evidence-based alternatives that can be considered,” the spokesperson added. These approaches may include lifestyle modification, stress and sleep optimization, resistance training, non-hormonal prescription options, and targeted nutritional strategies when appropriate.Perform Medical also emphasizes the role of practical daily measures during periods of increased stress or routine disruption. Clinical guidance often includes hydration support, moderation of alcohol and added sugars, temperature regulation strategies, consistent sleep-wake schedules, and metabolic health support. These measures may help reduce symptom variability during travel, social gatherings, and seasonal transitions.Weight changes during perimenopause and menopause are a frequent concern among patients. Research indicates that age-related hormonal shifts can affect insulin sensitivity, muscle mass, and metabolic efficiency. Perform Medical clinicians report that structured, medically supervised weight management programs are often more effective than calorie restriction alone for addressing these changes.Perform Medical provides care through in-person visits at its Summerville and Nexton location, as well as through telehealth services across the Lowcountry. The clinic specializes in hormone optimization, metabolic health, weight management, regenerative therapies, and functional medicine.Women experiencing ongoing symptoms such as frequent night sweats, sleep disturbance, mood changes, cognitive concerns, or menstrual irregularities may benefit from clinical evaluation to better understand available options.About Perform MedicalPerform Medical is a functional and integrative medical clinic based in Summerville, South Carolina, providing personalized care in hormone therapy, medical weight management, regenerative medicine, and whole-body wellness. Through in-person and telehealth services, Perform Medical supports patients across the Lowcountry with evidence-informed, individualized medical care across every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.