The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, January 8, 2026

House Republicans are on a mission to responsibly fund the federal government as we fight to get America’s financial house in order and return to regular order. To continue making progress in funding the government, we are bringing forward a package of three appropriations bills that furthers President Trump’s agenda and delivers real spending cuts for hardworking Americans.

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act protects Americans at home and advances American leadership by halting the spread of fentanyl and other illicit and deadly drugs in the U.S. through increased funding for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), holding foreign countries accountable for unfair trade practices, supporting NASA’s Artemis program to counter China, bolstering the American research enterprise, and countering foreign adversaries by increasing funding to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). It also defends the Second Amendment from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) overreach and invests in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act bolsters our long term national security by investing in our nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure, preventing hostile nations and terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear devices or expertise, and banning the sale of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. This legislation also reduces our reliance on foreign countries for critical minerals by making historic investments in mining technologies. Additionally, the legislation improves and maintains America’s ports and waterways and increases investments to develop new geothermal energy sources.

The Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act allows us to continue unleashing American energy by increasing funding for oil and gas development. It reduces regulatory burdens by encouraging the ongoing review of harmful Biden-era rules and exempting farmers and livestock producers from confusing greenhouse gas permitting and reporting requirements, and safeguards access to public lands. It also combats illegal drug trade, confronts the opioid crisis, and increases funding for law enforcement to protect public lands. Additionally, the legislation gets rid of wasteful funding for Environmental Justice and cutting funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

With this appropriations package, House Republicans are following through on our promises to gut wasteful bureaucracy, bolster our national security, restore American energy dominance, and put America first while returning to fiscal responsibility.

H.R. 6938, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to strengthen our energy security, secure our communities, reduce bureaucratic environmental red tape, advance critical programs, and implement President Trump’s America-First agenda.

It’s past time to get back to regular order while safeguarding taxpayer dollars, responsibly funding our government and enacting the Republican priorities we were elected on.