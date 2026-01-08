Roger Spitz Keynote Talk - Nasscom 2024 (Bangalore, India) TV Interview - Roger Spitz Media Tour (London, 2025) Thinkers360 Names Roger Spitz Top Voice for 2025 Roger Spitz Headline Keynote MIT Technology Review EmTech (São Paulo 2025) Roger Spitz - A Trusted Voice for Leading TV and Media

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership is undergoing its most radical transformation in half a century. As linear strategies collapse under the weight of Metaruptions - systemic, self-reinforcing forces of change - the demand for predictive ‘futurism’ is evaporating. Global organizations now seek agency to make effective decisions amid deep uncertainty.

Today, the Disruptive Futures Institute is proud to announce that Roger Spitz has been recognized as the Top Global Futurist Keynote Speaker for 2026.

This distinction places Roger Spitz alongside the world’s most consequential CEOs and technologists, recognizing a fundamental shift in the marketplace: the move from “predicting” the future to “inventing” it through adaptive, anticipatory, and antifragile decision-making.

Roger Spitz is recognized for providing the operating system for decision-making in deep uncertainty, tackling the ‘Techistential’ question: how to remain strategically relevant when algorithms commoditize predictions while historical data loses relevance.

While technology leaders drive the infrastructure of the future, Roger Spitz provides the strategic decision-making frameworks for the leaders who must navigate the UN-VICE (Unknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, Exponential) landscape.



THE 2026 GLOBAL FUTURIST RANKINGS: ARCHITECTS OF THE FUTURE

This curated futurist keynote ranking identifies the ten voices currently reshaping the global dialogue. These leaders are equally recognized for their visibility and ability to articulate the architecture of tomorrow’s economies and societies.

1. Roger Spitz - The Architect of Agency. While others seek to predict the future, Spitz provides the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) to invent it.

2. Ray Kurzweil - The Technologist. The defining voice on the Singularity and the exponential trajectory of computing.

3. Yuval Noah Harari - The Global Narrative Architect. Contextualizing the convergence of biotechnology and information technology within the trajectory of humanity.

4. Fei-Fei Li - The Human-Centered AI Visionary. Pioneering the “Human-Centered AI” framework to ensure machine intelligence augments rather than replaces human dignity.

5. Nick Bostrom - The Philosopher. The critical voice on superintelligence, existential risk, and AI alignment.

6. Sam Altman - The Builder. CEO of OpenAI, central to the discourse and trajectory of generative intelligence.

7. Satya Nadella - The Strategist. CEO of Microsoft, the preeminent strategist on pervasive AI transformation at scale.

8. Kristalina Georgieva - The Economist. MD of the IMF, navigating the geoeconomic fractures of a multipolar world.

9. Mustafa Suleyman - The Ethicist-Practitioner. A unique blend of ethics, policy, and practical AI governance.

10. Gita Gopinath - The Macro-Thinker. Decoding the economic implications of systemic shocks.

STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE FOR METARUPTIVE TIMES

“To be recognized alongside such pioneers is a signal of the shift taking place,” says Roger Spitz. “We are moving beyond the ‘wow’ factor of disruptive technology to the ‘how’ factor of decision-making. The 2026 agenda is not about extrapolating an unpredictable future - it is about reclaiming the agency to shape it.”

Spitz’s recognition follows a record-breaking year for the Disruptive Futures Institute. His proprietary AAA Framework has become the de facto standard for boards seeking to weather the “Intelligence Shift.” His international bestseller, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, achieved #1 Amazon status across six countries and categories, swept the 2024-2025 literary awards.

To meet the escalating demand for actionable foresight and strategic intelligence, Spitz launched the “Visionary Trilogy” global speaking tour in 2026. This series of flagship keynotes dismantles the reliance on historical data, offering leaders a new compass for the Metaruptive Ages.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide. For 2026, Spitz unveils a suite of highly successful keynotes:

• The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• The Strategic Imperatives: High-impact special edition deep dive talks on (i) “Uncertainty” and (ii) “Instability”.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour.

Leaders and their boards require more than optimism: they need early signal detection, systems literacy, and the discernment to separate structural shifts from mere noise.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Ranked #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026: Roger Spitz has emerged as the definitive global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and technology-driven change, reaching millions worldwide through keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Spitz has consistently been ranked as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker for 2026 by leading agencies, media, and international platforms.

Spitz’s top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making. His insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust, having previously served as Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions.

This rare practitioner’s edge - forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - positions Spitz as the go-to expert for high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

• Top Ranked Global Futurist & Technology Celebrity Speaker.

• Hailed on CNN as the world’s leading futurist on disruption.

• Creator of Techistentialism, the pioneering philosophy for leading in the AI era.

• Developer of globally adopted AAA Framework, featured by MIT Technology Review, World Economic Forum & Global Peter Drucker Forum.

• Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries

• Author of 5 bestselling books, including multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• Trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, investors, and the World Economic Forum.

• Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

• Former Global Head of Technology M&A, advising on $25B+ in transactions - giving him a unique practitioner’s edge in high-stakes decision-making.

• Top Voice Award Recipient & ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

SPITZ’s 2026 GLOBAL KEYNOTE PLATFORMS

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes, masterclasses, and executive retreats. For 2026, his platform is structured around four distinct interventions:

I. THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes)

Roger’s core collection of three standalone keynotes designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative keynotes that Rewire Your Mindset, Reclaim Intelligence, and Reinvent Leadership.

• 01: The Mindset Shift - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow - until it isn’t. This keynote dismantles the “predict-and-control” mindset that fails in chaos and replaces it with an "assess-and-adapt" operating system.

• 02: The Intelligence Shift - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

As algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive, the value of human intelligence shifts from “answers” to “questions.” This session empowers leaders to reclaim agency and avoid “sleepwalking” into algorithmic determinism.

• 03: The Leadership Shift - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures:

Applying the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). How to structure governance models that do not just survive shocks but monetize them.

Each keynote is actionable and high-impact, designed to unlock the capabilities you need to thrive amid uncertainty. Roger equips audiences to rethink their worldviews, reclaim human intelligence, and reinvent leadership for unpredictable futures.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy signature flagship keynotes are ideally suited for Global Conferences & Grand Stages.



II. THE “FUTURES OF…” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes)

In this popular series, Roger Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers.

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology and the new space economy, Roger explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• The futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The futures of... DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The futures of... GEOPOLITICS & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The futures of... PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

• The futures of... LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

Each talk in Roger’s “Futures of…” series is designed to inspire leaders, investors, and changemakers preparing for rapid change.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s “The Futures of…” Frontier Series are ideally suited for Global Conferences, Grand Stages, and Industry-Specific & Innovation Summits.



III. THE STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES (Deep Dive Special Editions)

Highly specialized keynotes and masterclasses for financial capitals, global boards, and policymakers.

The “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance

Designed for the world’s financial capitals, this high-demand “UNCERTAINTY” keynote series addresses the collapse of predictability. Roger delivers informed perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers:

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.

• The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence.

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts.

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World.

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty.

• Geofinance: From Capital Flows & Systemic Shocks to the Geopolitics of Finance.

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable.

The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy

Anticipating power shifts, systemic fragmentation, and the erosion of global order. Designed for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers, this new “INSTABILITY” talk series operationalizes Anticipatory Governance to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a fracturing world:

• Systemic Risk & Global Disorder: Navigating the erosion of consensus and fragmentation of order.

• The Three Gs: Decoding the collision of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geotechnological forces.

• Grand Strategy: Applying non-linear, asymmetric strategies to thrive in unpredictability.

• Geofinance: Managing capital flows, systemic shocks, and the geopolitics of finance.

• Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: Protecting information integrity and decision-making agency in the age of AI.

The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition talks and masterclasses apply Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) to the futures of Geopolitics & Global Order.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s Strategic Imperatives deep dive “special edition” keynotes are ideally suited for Executive Retreats, Industry Conferences, and Elite Global Stages.



IV. “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL TOUR (Roger Spitz’s Award-Winning Book Talks)

Bringing the award-winning bestseller 'Disrupt With Impact' to life. This immersive format blends interactive keynotes, live audience Q&A, hands-on masterclasses and workshops, with exclusive book signings, creating an unforgettable experience.

Roger draws directly from his cutting-edge foresight research and proprietary frameworks from the Disruptive Futures Institute, tailoring every session to your audience. Ideal for executive gatherings, industry summits, universities, and global thought leadership events, the “Call to Impact” book tour delivers a personal, participatory, and high-value experience.



RANKINGS, DISTINCTIONS, AWARDS & GLOBAL ACCLAIM

Roger Spitz is the #1 Global Futurist & Technology Speaker on disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence, widely recognized as a Top Voice. He is ranked among Thinkers360’s Top 10 thought leaders in Management, Education, and Venture Capital, with additional recognition for his expertise in Innovation, Creativity, and Sustainability, as well as Leadership, National Security, Emerging Technologies, and Risk Management.



His domain leadership is further reinforced through Thinkers360’s Global Thought Leaders & Influencers Rankings, which identify the world’s top 50 experts across specific verticals. Spitz’s 2025 portfolio of rankings includes:

• Top Voice: Globally and North America

• Top 10: Management, Education, and Venture Capital

• Top 25: Climate Change, Leadership, and National Security

• Top 50: Creativity & Innovation, Emerging Technologies, and Risk Management



Disrupt With Impact - Spitz’s Awards Highlights:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership



Roger Spitz Bestseller Rankings (Amazon):

• Top Seller in Six Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

• Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany



Roger Spitz’s status as a top-tier futurist is backed by data-driven rankings from the world’s leading speaker bureaus.

Recent 2025/2026 Bureau Rankings:

• “Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making.” - London Speaker Bureau

• Motivational Speakers Agency: “The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future in 2025” (Ranked #3 Score 9.8/10).

• Motivational Speakers Agency: “The Official Top 12 Technology Futurism Keynote Speakers to Hire”

• The Speakers Agency: “The World’s 10 Best Futurist Speakers”

• Champions Speakers Agency: “21 World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2025”

• Named one of the world’s most influential Futurism & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine.

• Recognized as top-ranked global futurist and technology keynote speaker by leading bureaus including London Speaker Bureau, APB Speakers, AAE Speakers, Champions Speakers, PepTalk, Talklab Palestras, The Speakers Agency, The Cyber Security Speakers Agency, and Celebrity Talent International.



CORE CONCEPTS: A GLOSSARY OF SPITZ’s NEW OPERATING SYSTEM

Roger Spitz’s vocabulary is shaping the 2026 boardroom agenda. The proprietary terminology developed by Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute has now permeated mainstream strategic discourse. By expanding influence from institutions to the mass market, Roger Spitz ensures that the ability to decode the future is a universal capability.

Metaruptions (Word of the Year 2026)

A metaruption is a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that cause widespread, self-perpetuating effects beyond their initial impacts. The growing external usage, further highlighted by features in major media, validates Metaruptions as a critical framework for understanding complexity and self-perpetuating systemic shocks. Reflecting its growing cross-disciplinary influence, the term was independently named 2026 Word of the Year by both the Disruptive Futures Institute and the Reinvention Academy.

Techistentialism

A leading voice on artificial intelligence, Spitz coined the term “Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines. Techistentialism examines the nature of human existence, agency, and decision-making in a world where technology and existential conditions are inseparable. While algorithms can calculate the probable, only humans can invent the preferable.

The AAA Framework

Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s approach, this proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide and subject to a number of case studies.

