Dr. Bruce B. Baird, Dental Industry Pioneer and Visionary Co-Founder of Productive Dentist Academy, Passes Away

Beloved Leader, Mentor, and Innovator in Dentistry Leaves Enduring Legacy

(Bruce) believed that when dentists are supported, empowered, and equipped to lead well, everyone benefits. That belief is the foundation of everything we do, and it will continue to guide us forward.” — PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Bruce B. Baird, co-founder of Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , a pioneering leader whose influence shaped the practice, management, and business of dentistry for thousands of clinicians across the United States and around the world.Dr. Baird passed away the evening of January 7, 2026. His dedication to dentistry forged new paths forward, advancing innovation across the patient and clinician experience. Guided by a belief that you can do good while doing good, his influence continues to shape the profession he loved.For more than three decades, Dr. Baird was a world-renowned and celebrated dentist, speaker, author, coach, and mentor. A 1980 graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Dental School, in San Antonio, Texas, he began his professional journey serving in the U.S. Army before building a successful dental practice from the ground up in Granbury, Texas. Over 36 years, he transformed that solo practice into a multi-doctor, multi-million-dollar enterprise, earning the respect of colleagues and patients alike.In 2004, Dr. Baird co-founded Productive Dentist Academy alongside Victoria Peterson, establishing a world-class organization dedicated to improving dental productivity, leadership, scheduling, communication, and business management. Together, their complimentary leadership and shared vision transformed PDA into a trusted resource for dental professionals across all 50 U.S. states and nearly 20 countries, helping thousands of practices achieve greater efficiency, profitability, and fulfillment.“Bruce was a visionary in every sense of the word, but more than that, he cared deeply about people, his family, his colleagues, and the dental professionals we serve,” says Victoria Peterson, co-founder and CEO of Productive Dentist Academy. “He believed that when dentists are supported, empowered, and equipped to lead well, everyone benefits. That belief is the foundation of everything we do, and it will continue to guide us forward.”Victoria Peterson and Dr. Baird intentionally built PDA with a deep bench of trusted leaders and clinical faculty who continue to carry the organization’s mission forward. PDA’s enduring impact is supported by a committed leadership team and faculty including Dr. Jackson Bean; Dr. Bradon Baird; Dr. Wade Kifer; Dr. Jeff Buske; Machell Hudson, RDH; Sommer Carroll, RDA; and many others who share Dr. Baird’s passion for empowering the next generation of dental leaders.Beyond practice management, Dr. Baird was a passionate educator and speaker, sharing his experience internationally on topics ranging from cosmetic and implant dentistry to leadership, team communication, and the business of dentistry. His insights were featured through seminars, workshops, and the award-winning podcast The Productive Dentist Podcast, where he generously offered wisdom gleaned from a lifetime in dentistry and entrepreneurship. He was also the author of Legendary Leadership, in which he shared the principles that guided his own career and inspired countless dental leaders to elevate their practices and their lives.In 2011, Dr. Baird founded Comprehensive Finance Inc. (now Compassionate Finance) to help healthcare professionals unlock new financial pathways through in-house financing, ultimately contributing to more than $300 million in originated financing across industries. The company’s success culminated in its acquisition by global private equity firm AKKR, where Dr. Baird continued as a key opinion leader and investor.Dr. Baird’s influence extended far beyond business metrics. He shaped careers, inspired leadership, and helped clinicians align their personal and professional goals. He believed deeply that a productive dental practice enables balance, joy, and more meaningful lives for practitioners and their teams.“Bruce’s motto was, ‘Become the best at whatever it is you do, then share it with others,’” says Productive Dentist Academy Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “His generosity and enthusiasm for elevating the world through genuine care and service reflect the kind of work that creates a positive impact for generations to come.”He was a mentor to many, a colleague to countless professionals, and a beloved figure whose generosity of spirit and clarity of vision will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.Survivors & LegacyDr. Baird is survived by his beloved wife, daughters, and cherished grandchildren. Dr. Baird’s legacy lives on in the large community of dental professionals he influenced, the organizations he built, the lives he touched, and the leadership principles he championed.A Legacy Designed to EndureTrue to Dr. Baird’s vision, and in partnership with Victoria Peterson, the organizations he helped build were intentionally designed to thrive beyond any one individual. Productive Dentist Academy remains fully operational and unchanged in its mission, leadership, and commitment to serving dental professionals. Dr. Baird and Peterson worked deliberately to establish strong leadership continuity, a clear succession plan, and an employee-owned company through the formation of an ESOP, reinforcing a culture of shared responsibility, partnership, and stewardship of the mission.Dr. Baird’s legacy is not only what he built, but how he built it, with trusted partners, empowered leaders, and an organization designed to serve generations of dental professionals.Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

